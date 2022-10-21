Missing Pittsburgh-area woman found dead

A 32-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman whom Franklin state police last week were advised to be on the lookout for was found dead this morning in Crawford County.
According to Meadville state police, the body of Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon, was found in a wooded area south of Cole Road in West Mead Township shortly before 8 a.m., and the death is being investigated as a suicide.
Stalter had been entered as a missing and endangered person by Castle Shannon police. Franklin state police were advised to be on the lookout for Stalter because she had family with property in Venango County.
Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell told the Meadville Tribune that Stalter hanged herself and the investigation leads officials to believe that she has been dead since Oct. 10, which is the day her car was spotted in a wooded area.
Schell also told the Meadville Tribune that Stalter's body was found by a friend of the family and that no autopsy is planned.