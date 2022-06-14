Missing Sligo man located

According to a Clarion state police news release, a 73-year-old Sligo man who had been missing from his Canoe Ripple Road home since about midnight Sunday was located Monday.
When asked for additional information, police had no further comment.
According to a Clarion state police news release, a 73-year-old Sligo man who had been missing from his Canoe Ripple Road home since about midnight Sunday was located Monday.
When asked for additional information, police had no further comment.
According to a Clarion state police news release, a 73-year-old Sligo man who had been missing from his Canoe Ripple Road home since about midnight Sunday was located Monday.
HOWE TWP. – State police at Marienville are searching for two people who escaped from the Abraxas juvenile holding facility on June 12.
After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.
Two Mile Run County Park has so much to offer on its 2,700 acres, and the Oil Valley Jeeps organization is doing its part again this year to showcase the park’s many amenities.
Missing firearm
The long legacy of the O’Toole family is drawing to a close after nearly 75 years in teaching or administrative positions at the West Forest schools in Forest Area School District.
After two years of modified conditions due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Venango County Relay For Life returned to its 24-hour schedule this past weekend at the Cranberry Area High School track.
The Franklin Area High School Black Knight Marching Band — once again — showed its patriotic spirit when it represented Pennsylvania in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
Scaffolding rises up the side of 100 Seneca, the imposing, five-story former bank in downtown Oil City, as renovation work continues at the landmark building.
Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.
Shouts rang across the field beside Venango Catholic High School on Tuesday. Loud growls, kah-kahs and howls joined the din.
Doris Mae “Patty” Adams Hufnagel, 88, of Franklin, died May 1, 2022.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.
A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.
They say everything is bigger in Texas.
It was a mild spring day with intermittent clouds when about a dozen volunteers scaled Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City Monday to place around 2,000 flags on the graves of veterans.
Franklin state police said a 10-year old boy on a dirt bike was injured at the intersection of Seneca Hemlock Road and Kennerdell Road in Rockland Township at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel was held for court Thursday.
Clarion state police said 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, was found safe after he had been reported missing Sunday. It was not clear when he was found.
Oil City School District leaders have been asked to consider renaming the high school football field in honor of “once in a lifetime” teacher and coach Duane “Pat” Patterson.
After more than 50 years on the music scene, local musicians Frank Feroz, Jim Kelley and Neal Williams are gearing up for a “farewell performance” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Oil City Boat Club on Rockmere Road.
People of all ages gathered Saturday under Veterans Memorial Bridge near Justus Park for the Oil City FAM Jam, a jamboree that featured art, music and food.
With just over three weeks left in the school year, Oil City Middle School students were rewarded Friday for their hard work.
A new playground was installed Thursday at Two Mile Run County Park.
When Franklin teacher Shawn Hawke received a call during her lunch break several weeks ago informing her she had won a contest, she assumed a scammer was trying to contact her so she almost hung up the phone.
The Carl S. Brozeski bandshell in Oil City’s Justus Park, where sweet sounds and many memories held sway the past five decades, came down Tuesday morning to make way for a larger stage.
Nearly 300 students from more than 20 area schools gathered Friday at Franklin High School for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Bandfest.
UPMC Northwest is celebrating its newest mothers with matching baby hats and headbands in honor of Mother’s Day.
Students from Clarion and Jefferson counties tested their skills during the Pennsylvania Envirothon at Clear Creek State Park on Wednesday..
(Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series that takes a look at how employers, schools and community organizations are working together to help job-seekers prepare to join the workforce.)
Robert Owens, Jr., 79, of Kennerdell, died April 1, 2022.
Cranberry Township property owner Randy Spencer has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a junkyard on his property at 5273 Route 322.
Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.
Longtime Cranberry Elementary School Principal Robert Horner will be retiring June 30.
CLARION — A Shippenville man is using the most modern technology to uncover Clarion County’s oldest technology.
Franklin teacher Shawn Hawke is in Kansas for the next several days as one of the two big winners in a turkey hunt contest coordinated by the Shoot Like A Girl organization.
Students at Clarion University Venango Campus had a special lunch guest Thursday — Snoopy, an eight-year-old beagle mix.
The congregation of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin will celebrate 150 years as a church body during a special service from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.
FOR SALE: 1980 Ford Thunderbird Silver Anniversary Editio…
Hegedus Aluminum is currently accepting applications for …
Like to mow, but don’t like to trim? Weed eating services…
METALIFE INDUSTRIES located in Reno, PA is hiring full-ti…
Storage units to be auctioned! Tylersburg Self Storage Rt…
The Roger Connor family would like to thank all of the pe…
VACANCY North Clarion County School District is seeking a…
Thank you for thinking of our family during this difficul…