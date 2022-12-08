Clarion state police said early today that missing teenager Aianna Serenity Taylor has been found. She was reported missing on Wednesday but was found with family members.

Missing teen has been found

Local high school sports scores 12-7-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Cathedral Prep 65, Franklin 29; Brookville 66, Oil City 60; Redbank Valley 61, Cranberry 30; Clarion 68, North Clarion 42; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 89, Forest Area 33; Clarion-Limestone 70, Moniteau 47; Karns City 53, Keystone 26; West Middlesex 66, Cochranton 51

Local high school sports scores 12-6-22

Girls basketball: Franklin 42, Slippery Rock 38; Commodore Perry 25, Rocky Grove 23; Redbank Valley 76, Cranberry 3; North Clarion 40, Clarion 27; Moniteau 47, C-L 15; Karns City 53, Keystone 32; Forest Area 37, A-C Valley 24; Harbor Creek 45, Lakeview 37.

Local high school sports scores 12-3-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky Grove 67, Titusville 50; Cranberry 60, Maplewood 31; Oil City 74, Clarion 40; Mars 80, Franklin 71 (OT); DuBois 60, Keystone 40; North East 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41; Karns City 76, Portersville Christian 39; Saegertown 63, North Clarion 51; Union 64, …

Correction

There was an error made in the Events Hub listing for the YWCA Sweet Treats event on Saturday. The ad should have read the basket raffle prizes are valued at $200.

OC police looking for Reno man
  • From staff reports

The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.

Clarion coach Campbell elected to PVCA Hall of Fame
Clarion Area volleyball coach Shari Campbell has received plenty of well-deserved accolades and honors during her outstanding career, and as of Monday, she can add the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame to that list.

Coming Thursday: Polk State Center

Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.

Holiday to delay OC garbage pickup

  • From staff reports

Oil City is informing its residents that Friday’s garbage collection will be picked up on Saturday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Block party brings awareness to intellectual disabilities, autism
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Those who stopped in at the fall block party at the Venango County Human Services training center in Franklin on Saturday were greeted by a cheerful gathering during the first-ever event in which attendees learned more about people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Update: Speed limit reduced on Interstate 80

Due to snow squalls moving through the area, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, between exit 42 (Route 38 Emlenton) and exit 45 (Route 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton), and in Jefferson County, between exit 78 (Route 36 Sigel/Brookville) and exit 81 (Route 28 Hazen) has been red…

Police seek suspect
State police in Franklin are asking for the public's assistance in locating the female suspect in this photo. According to police, the manager of Dollar General on Route 257 in Cranberry Township reported the individual in the photo entered the store with two juvenile females at about 7:25 p…

Voters have their say
Pleasant, sunny weather and two hotly-contested state races kept a steady trickle of voters going through local polling places around noon Tuesday to cast their votes in the midterm elections.

Titusville Herald was fixture for 157 years
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The roots of the Titusville Herald run deep in Crawford County. The newspaper was a daily feature for 157 years, which made it the Oil Region’s oldest newspaper.

Franklin couple riding high on city and with helping vets
  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

When retirees Joe and Andrea Durinsky made up their minds to have a second home that would be in addition to the one they have in Beaver County, it had to be in a location that would satisfy their passion for outdoor activities — especially riding bicycles.

Venango County voting machines tested
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.