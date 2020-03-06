Jeff Polley had a simple goal 20 years ago - give junior high kids more opportunities to play basketball.
Now, two decades later, Polley's modest idea has evolved into a two-weekend youth basketball extravaganza that brings about 40 teams of fifth to ninth graders to Venango County for tournaments.
Seventh through ninth graders will be here this weekend followed by fifth and sixth graders next weekend.
Polley, an Oil City man who has long been a visible presence in many capacities on the area youth sports scene, also uses these events to raise funds for worthy community causes.
And local businesses get a big boost during the tourneys as hungry players, coaches and families find their favorite gathering spots during their time here.
Polley's effort took root back in 2000 when his son was playing junior high basketball. Polley said he noticed the boys at the end of the bench weren't getting a lot of playing time and looked discouraged.
So he approached John Davis, Oil City's varsity coach at the time, about holding a junior high tournament at the end of the year so the kids "could have an extended season and get more opportunities to play."
Davis was on board, and the Oil City seventh- and eighth-grade teams were divided into two teams that first year so everyone could play.
The two Oil City teams in each grade were joined by four other teams, "mainly from smaller schools", according to Polley, so the first few tourneys had six teams competing in both the seventh- and eighth-grade divisions.
Then ninth graders came along after the second year, and things "started growing," Polley said.
Eventually, the second tournament for fifth and sixth graders was added the following weekend, giving Venango County its own version of March Madness.
Venango Catholic High School has been the primary site for the tourneys in recent years and is the main location again this year. The Franklin YMCA is also used for some games.
About 30 teams are coming for this weekend's tourney, which starts tonight. Ten or so teams are expected next weekend.
Polley says the partnership with Venango Catholic and the Franklin YMCA has been instrumental "in everything that we've been able to do to provide opportunities for kids in our community to continue to play the game that they love."
In addition to these two big tourneys in March, Polley runs several other hoops programs during the year. They include summer and fall leagues, an elementary league in the winter and his Just Serve Hoops free basketball ministry for players from across Venango County.
And there is always a healthy dose of demonstrating community-minded action in all that Polley does. Proceeds from things such as T-shirt and food sales and 50-50 giveaways at his tournaments have been used to help many residents who are battling illnesses, including some who are parents of the young players.
Money raised this weekend is earmarked for area woman Annette Koehler, who is fighting ovarian cancer
Polley started a cultural diversity club at Venango Catholic several years ago, and he has funded scholarships the last several years for students in the club with money from the tournaments. He began a similar diversity club this year at Oil City High School and will award the first scholarship there later this year.
"This tournament birthed everything I am able to do," Polley said. "All this has grown from a 12-team tourney back in 2000. The support keep everything going."
And he says the goal remains the same as 20 years ago - "keep kids playing and have a venue to play and excel along with help from their parents and coaches."
