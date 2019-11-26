Modified lockdown at Franklin schools ends

The modified lockdown at Franklin Junior/Senior High School and Sandycreek Elementary School has been lifted.
Christina Cohlhepp, principal at the junior/senior high school, told TheDerrick.com that the schools at 10:30 a.m. went on a modified lockdown — classes continued as normal but no one was allowed in or out of the building — after a student brought a screen capture of a "threat of violence" another student made Monday evening to administration.
Cohlhepp said the student who made the threat was not in school today.
Franklin state police were on scene at the junior/senior high school to provide additional safety measures.
Police were also dispatched to the student's residence, Cohlhepp said.