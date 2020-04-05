More cases in area counties; statewide positive cases exceed 11,000

HARRISBURG — An additional 1,493 positive cases of the coronavirus were reported Sunday by the state Department of Health, which brings the statewide total to 11,510 in 65 of 67 counties.
Those new cases include one each in Clarion and Forest counties, two in Crawford County, four in Mercer County and three in Butler County, the department said in a news release.
The department reported no additional cases in either Venango or Warren counties.
There are now 150 coronavirus-related deaths statewide, including two in Butler County, according to the release.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided from area health systems could vary.
Building safety order
State Secretary of Health Rachel Levine on Sunday signed an order providing direction for maintaining and cleaning buildings for businesses authorized to maintain in-person operations.
According to Levine's building safety measures order, which go into effect Monday, “Cleaning, disinfecting, and other maintenance and security services performed by building service employees are critical to protecting the public health by reducing COVID-19 infections in the commonwealth.
“Based upon the manner of COVID-19's spread in the commonwealth and in the world, and its danger to Pennsylvanians, I have determined that the appropriate disease control measure is the direction of building safety measures as outlined in this order to prevent and control the spread of disease."
The measures outlined in the order are for owners of buildings of at least 50,000 square feet used for commercial, industrial or other enterprises, including but not limited to facilities for warehousing, manufacturing, commercial offices, airports, grocery stores, universities, colleges, government, hotels and residential buildings with at least 50 units.
In addition to individual businesses maintaining their respective pre-existing cleaning protocols, the order outlines the following new mandatory protocols:
— Clean and disinfect high-touch areas routinely in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, in spaces that are accessible to customers, tenants or other individuals.
— Maintain pre-existing cleaning protocols established in the facility for all other areas of the building.
— Ensure the facility has a sufficient number of employees to perform the above protocols effectively and in a manner that ensures the safety of occupants and employees.
— Ensure the facility has a sufficient number of security employees to control access, maintain order and enforce social distancing of at least 6 feet, provided the security employees are otherwise responsible for such enforcement.
Positive cases by county
The following is a county-by-county breakdown:
Adams, 22; Allegheny, 605 (4 deaths); Armstrong, 12; Beaver, 84 (6 deaths); Bedford, 4; Berks, 276 (3 deaths); Blair, 5; Bradford, 10; Bucks, 555 (13 deaths); Butler, 87 (2 deaths); Cambria, 7; Cameron, 1; Carbon, 50 (1 death); Centre, 43; Chester, 269 (2 deaths); Clarion, 5; Clearfield, 7; Clinton, 1; Columbia, 22; Crawford, 7; Cumberland, 58 (2 deaths); Dauphin, 118 (1 death); Delaware, 708 (14 deaths); Erie, 19; Fayette, 27 (1 death); Forest, 3; Franklin, 30; Fulton, 1; Greene, 12; Huntingdon, 4; Indiana, 13; Juniata, 7; Lackawanna, 172 (6 deaths); Lancaster, 371 (8 deaths); Lawrence, 23 (2 deaths); Lebanon, 106; Lehigh, 877 (8 deaths); Luzerne, 741 (5 deaths); Lycoming, 9; McKean, 1; Mercer, 18; Mifflin, 9; Monroe, 528 (11 deaths); Montgomery, 1,111 (18 deaths); Montour, 37; Northampton, 636 (11 deaths); Northumberland, 14; Perry, 5 (1 death); Philadelphia, 3,135 (28 deaths); Pike, 114 (1 death); Potter, 3; Schuylkill, 90; Snyder, 8 (1 death); Somerset, 4; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 6; Tioga, 3; Union, 6; Venango, 3; Warren, 1; Washington, 50; Wayne, 33; Westmoreland, 147; Wyoming, 5;York, 171 (1 death).
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (8%), 25-49 (42%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (20%)