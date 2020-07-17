More changes, including the cancellation of live outdoor music concerts, have been made to the annual Oil Heritage Festival schedule because of tighter crowd-related restrictions due to the increase in coronavirus cases.
The 42nd annual Oil City celebration is set to begin next week.
Among the changes are:
- Evening concerts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, all originally scheduled outside, will be broadcast live-streamed. The concerts will not be held in the city parks. Prompting the change was the state Department of Health directive that required outdoor gatherings must not exceed 250 people.
- The crowning of the Oil Heritage Festival queen and the announcement of the front porch contest winner will be announced via livestream.
- The Hip and Handmade Craft Show, set over the weekend, will not be held.
- The car and motorcycle cruise-in will be a cruise-through in which participants are invited to drive through Oil City with a stop in front of the Venango Museum on Seneca Street.
At the museum, participants will receive a free T-shirt and dash plaque and have their photo taken with their car. The images will then be shared on the Oil Heritage Facebook page.
Check out Saturday’s newspaper or TheDerrick.com for a complete story.