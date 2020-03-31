The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported Venango and Clarion counties each has two more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to three in each of those counties.
The department's statewide update of coronavirus cases as of noon Tuesday shows an increase of 756 positive cases, for a total of 4,843. The total number of deaths are now 63.
Meanwhile, Butler Health System on Tuesday reported separately that it has five total patients suspected of having the virus and one patient that has tested positive, and that three of those six patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
BHS also reported Butler Memorial Hospital has nine total patients suspected of having the virus and six total patients that have tested positive, and that six of those 15 patients are in the hospital's ICU.