Butler Health System reported Monday that Clarion Hospital is treating two more patients suspected of having the coronavirus, bringing the total number of in-patients suspected of having COVID-19 to three.
BHS reported late last week that one Clarion Hospital patient had tested positive for the virus. Two of the four patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
BHS also reported Monday that Butler Memorial Hospital has 11 additional COVID-19 patients — five confirmed cases and six suspected cases — and that four of those patients are in the hospital's ICU.
Late last week, the hospital had 14 patients suspected of having the virus and that seven of those patients were in the ICU, according to BHS.
Meadville Medical Center on Monday confirmed five its patients have now tested positive for the virus.
The latest patient to test positive, MMC confirmed, is a 42-year-old woman who travels out of state for work. Her symptoms were fatigue and loss of taste.
Her test date, MMC said, was Friday.
Over the weekend, MMC confirmed its fourth coronavirus-positive patient to be a 53-year-old man who had traveled out of the country, and that his symptoms were fatigue, fever and body aches. He is currently isolated at home.
His test date, MMC said, was Thursday.