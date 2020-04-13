HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday confirmed there are 1,366 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 24,199.
The newest cases include one each in Clarion, Crawford and Armstrong counties, 10 in Butler County and three in Mercer County.
There were no new cases reported from Venango, Forest, Jefferson or Warren counties.
On Sunday, there were 1,178 new cases reported and on Saturday there were 1,676 new cases reported.
The department on Monday also reported 17 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 524. That total includes four in Butler County and one in Armstrong County.
On Sunday, there were 13 new deaths reported, including one reported from Butler County, and on Saturday there were 78 new deaths reported, including the first death in Armstrong County.
There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative, according to the department.
Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 397 total tests through Friday, including 325 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 13 of the tests were positive.
As of Monday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients — one who has tested positive and two suspected of having the virus — and two of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
BHS also reported Monday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 1,869 total tests through Friday, including 1,440 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 165 of the tests were positive.
As of Monday, BHS said, there are 10 Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 inpatients — nine confirmed as having the virus and one suspected of having it — and two of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Meadville Medical Center on Monday announced it had conducted a total of 390 tests, 14 of which were positive and 366 of which were negative.
MMC said its latest positive case is that of a 27-year-old man from Crawford County, who was tested Thursday. His symptoms were a runny nose, cough and headache, and he is being isolated at home.
Of its 14 total patients who have tested positive for the virus, MMC said 12 are from Crawford County and two are Ohio residents.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 56 (1 death); Allegheny, 876 (21 deaths); Armstrong, 28 (1 death); Beaver, 153 (13 deaths); Bedford, 5 (1 death); Berks, 1,150 (21 deaths); Blair, 11; Bradford, 19; Bucks, 1,177 (36 deaths); Butler, 143 (4 deaths); Cambria, 14 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 102 (3 deaths); Centre, 70; Chester, 593 (17 deaths); Clarion, 16; Clearfield, 9; Clinton, 8; Columbia, 113 (3 deaths); Crawford, 16; Cumberland, 122 (3 deaths); Dauphin, 240 (4 deaths); Delaware, 1,712 (40 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 39; Fayette, 57 (3 deaths); Forest, 5; Franklin, 66; Fulton, 1; Greene, 23; Huntingdon, 11; Indiana, 43; Jefferson, 2; Juniata, 39; Lackawanna, 459 (21 deaths); Lancaster, 828 (24 deaths); Lawrence, 51 (4 deaths); Lebanon, 284 (2 deaths); Lehigh, 1,747 (19 deaths); Luzerne, 1,446 (21 deaths); Lycoming, 28; McKean, 3; Mercer, 43; Mifflin, 17; Monroe, 816 (24 deaths); Montgomery, 2,285 (65 deaths); Montour, 39; Northampton, 1,130 (23 deaths); Northumberland, 40; Perry, 17 (1 death); Philadelphia, 6,810 (127 deaths); Pike, 221 (6 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 192 (2 deaths); Snyder, 23 (1 death); Somerset, 13; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 31 (1 death); Tioga, 14 (1 death); Union, 21; Venango, 6; Warren, 1; Washington, 69; Wayne, 67 (1 death); Westmoreland, 228 (6 deaths); Wyoming, 12;York, 331 (3 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (41%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (21%)