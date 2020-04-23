More virus cases in area; state cuts COVID-19 death toll by 201
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday reported an additional 1,369 positive COVID-19 cases, pushing the statewide total to 37,053.
Those new cases include one each in Venango, Clarion, Mercer and Jefferson counties; two in Crawford County; four in Armstrong County; and six in Erie County.
The state reported no new cases from Forest, Butler or Warren counties.
The state decreased its COVID-19 death toll by 201, saying probable deaths it previously included in the count require more investigation.
The death toll now stands at 1,421, down from 1,622 reported a day earlier.
The number of deaths confirmed by a positive virus test actually rose overnight by 69. But state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said 270 probable deaths that had been added to the death toll in recent days have been removed pending further investigation.
State health officials recently changed the way they count COVID-19 deaths, resulting in a doubling of the state’s death toll in just four days. The state is now including probable deaths in the tally.
A probable death is one in which a coroner or medical examiner listed COVID-19 as the cause or contributing cause, but the deceased was not tested for the virus.
Officials have said they are trying to reconcile data provided by hospitals, health care systems, county and municipal health departments and long-term care living facilities with the state Department of Health's records.
Some county coroners have accused the state of botching the numbers.
All COVID-19 patients, the state said, are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,679 resident cases of COVID-19, and 673 cases among employees, for a total of 6,352 at 408 distinct facilities in 39 counties, according to the state.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 10 residents and nine employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, and two residents and one employee in Erie County.
Of statewide total deaths, 845 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, including two in Butler County, according to the state.
There are 142,061 patients who have tested negative for the virus, the state said. That total includes 199 in Venango County, 391 in Clarion County, 21 in Forest County, 559 in Crawford County, 560 in Mercer County, 1,944 in Butler County, 273 in Jefferson County, 1,416 in Erie County, 138 in Warren County and 552 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Thursday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 527 total tests through Wednesday, including 436 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 20 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Thursday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two positive COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported Thursday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,341 total tests through Wednesday, including 1,736 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 185 of the tests were positive for the virus.
As of Thursday, BHS said, there are 10 Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Six of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and four are suspected of having it. No COVID-19 patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Meadville Medical Center on Thursday reported it had conducted a total of 467 tests, 14 of which were positive and 436 of which were negative. The remaining 17 tests are pending.
Of its positives cases, MMC said, 12 patients are Crawford County residents and two are Ohio residents.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 95 (1 death); Allegheny, 1,149 (69 deaths); Armstrong, 43 (2 deaths); Beaver, 319 (46 deaths); Bedford, 20 (1 death); Berks, 2,212 (86 deaths); Blair, 15; Bradford, 28 (2 deaths); Bucks, 2,131 (116 deaths); Butler, 164 (6 deaths); Cambria, 20 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 155 (9 deaths); Centre, 76 (1 death); Chester, 989 (64 deaths); Clarion, 20 (1 death); Clearfield, 11; Clinton, 14; Columbia, 245 (7 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 229 (7 deaths); Dauphin, 445 (16 deaths); Delaware, 2,902 (119 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 68; Fayette, 71 (3 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 151 (1 death); Fulton, 2; Greene, 25; Huntingdon, 20; Indiana, 59 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 4; Juniata, 77; Lackawanna, 707 (58 deaths); Lancaster, 1,359 (72 deaths); Lawrence, 61 (5 deaths); Lebanon, 544 (6 deaths); Lehigh, 2,418 (43 deaths); Luzerne, 1,880 (58 deaths); Lycoming, 44; McKean, 5; Mercer, 60 (1 death); Mifflin, 24; Monroe, 1,024 (42 deaths); Montgomery, 3,395 (204 deaths); Montour, 47; Northampton, 1,656 (45 deaths); Northumberland, 82; Perry, 23 (1 death); Philadelphia, 10,090 (271 deaths); Pike, 327 (12 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 290 (5 deaths); Snyder, 31 (1 death); Somerset, 20; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 72 (4 deaths); Tioga, 14 (1 death); Union, 30; Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 92 (2 deaths); Wayne, 87 (3 deaths); Westmoreland, 307 (17 deaths); Wyoming, 17 (1 death); York, 546 (7 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (39%), 50-64 (28%), 65-plus (25%)