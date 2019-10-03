Mosquitoes with EEE found in Mercer Co.; DEP plans to spray

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is conducting truck mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operations in parts of Stoneboro, Mercer County, where evidence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found, according to a release from the DEP.
The DEP will spray for adult mosquitoes starting late this evening in the vicinity of McComb Road, Route 965, Bradley Road and Hendersonville Road. The product that will be used is DeltaGuard and AquaDuet. These products are designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes, according to the release.
Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel a spray operation.
EEE is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus. The virus infects birds that live in freshwater swamps and is spread from bird to bird by infected mosquitoes. If a mosquito infected with the virus bites a horse or human, the animal or person can become sick. The risk of getting EEE is highest from late July through September.