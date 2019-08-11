Meadville state police are investigating what they are considering a double homicide that occurred between 6:50 and 10 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Highway 198 in Randolph Township, Crawford County.
Police said Shannon Whitman, 49, and her 10-year-old son were found dead in the residence by a family member.
Police also said a gray/silver 2009 Lincoln MKS sedan with Pennsylvania license plate number KXW5126 is believed to have been stolen from the residence.
Police said "a known person of interest has been developed," and that person is still on the loose.
The investigation is continuing with leads being followed and multiple state police resources being utilized, police said.
Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell also responded to the scene.
Anyone with information can call Meadville state police at (814) 332-6911.