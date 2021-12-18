On Jan. 4, for the first time in almost 40 years, Rex Munsee will not be carrying a badge. When Sheriff-elect Shawn Zerfoss is sworn in, Munsee will be a civilian.
“I guess I got my love of law enforcement from my great-grandfather. Back in the 1930s, he was a special deputy for Erie County,” Munsee said.
That love of the law continues with Munsee’s children — his daughter is a Clarion attorney and his son followed in his father’s footsteps as a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.
Munsee began his career in law enforcement as a state trooper and rose to the rank of corporal. He served one year at the Punxsutawney barracks, and the balance of his 27-year state police career in Shippenville.
“As a trooper I couldn’t be political, but the day after I retired I announced that I was a candidate for Clarion County sheriff,” he said. It’s a post in which he has served three terms.
“It’s time to go,” he said. “I accomplished all that I wanted to do. It is time for someone else to step in. I am not regretting my decision not to run.”
Munsee said his greatest accomplishment was to “re-invigorate” the employees.
“It seemed the office had shrunk,” he said. “We were only doing court security and prisoner transports. Now we do more public relations things. We do speeches, public programs and we do security at various events. We also support the PSP at some events.
“We aren’t the lead agency, but perform a supporting role. We also serve warrants for the magistrates. I think more people are aware of the department now.”
‘Lack of manpower’
One of the changes Munsee has seen over the years is the lack of applicants for the position of deputy.
“The pool of potential deputies has shriveled up,” he said. “When I came here, I had part-timers who wanted to be full-time. Right now I have a full-time slot open, but I don’t have anyone part-time who wants that full-time job.”
Munsee said he doesn’t have the “luxury” of training a new hire, and looks for someone who has already completed the mandatory Act 120 police training.
“The biggest hurdle I have right now is the lack of manpower,” he said. “I never thought I would see a time when people did not want to become a police officer.”
A big part of that “manpower” problem, Munsee said, is the atmosphere in the country regarding police.
“You put on a uniform and you are a target anymore,” he said. “And you are only making $12 and a penny an hour. It’s a lot to ask of someone.”
Munsee said training for deputies also has changed.
“There is a lot more online training,” he said. “They have to do 10 hours of training and some of the stuff, well, you have to prop your eyes open to get through it.”
Munsee has had female deputies but currently does not have one.
“I had one two years ago, but she left for a better job,” he said. “I can’t blame anyone for that.”
What’s ahead
Munsee, who has a private investigator license, plans to remain active in that capacity.
“It’s not Magnum P.I. I can serve papers here in the Clarion Borough and be in and out quicker than anyone else,” he said. “I can do it for any attorney, a bank or an insurance company.
“I hope I can do interviews for an insurance company or an attorney before they do a deposition. I won’t have any police powers.”
He will have an office in his daughter’s law office, and “for the first time in 12 years, I’ll have windows.” His current office is in the basement of the Clarion County Courthouse.
He also hopes to be a substitute teacher.
“I still have my guest teacher certification,” Munsee said. “Maybe I could do that a couple of days and be in the office three days. I can always find something to do on the farm.
Munsee, who is a comic books collector, said perhaps some days “I’ll just sit in my chair with the dog on my lap and read comics. I might even cook dinner for my wife. I look forward to it.
“As we used to say in the state police, the best title of all is ‘Mister.”’