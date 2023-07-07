Murder suspect escapes from Warren County Prison

According to Jamestown, New York, police, murder suspect Michael Burham escaped from Warren County Prison at approximately 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Burham is considered dangerous, and was last seen in a denim jacket.
According to police, Burham is the primary suspect in the May 11 murder of Kala Hodgkin, of Jamestown, as well as two cases of arson. Burham was being held in Warren County Prison to face charges in the kidnapping of two elderly people.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.