For Victor Milko, owning the Clarion River Lodge is like coming home again.

Milko opened the local landmark in December after it had been closed for several years.

As a child, the Pittsburgh area native spent his summers in the Cook Forest area.

“When my grandparents retired in 1967 they bought a place not far from the lodge on Greenwood Road,” Milko said. “We used to ride around in the back of my dad’s pick-up. The family always had a place in the forest.”

Milko, who is an fisherman and hunter, bought his grandparents’ place and restored it.

That led to buying and selling camps and cabins from Tionesta to Cook Forest. He did all the work on the properties himself.

“I loved doing it,” he said. “It was a nice break from my work in finance in the city.”

His next project was a former dairy farm near Kittanning.

“I spent seven years on that project. Some of the original red barn wood from the Kittanning farm is now part of the bar in the lodge,” Milko said. “My neighbor sold off his dairy herd and opened a wedding venue. That got me to thinking.”

Milko knew the lodge was here and it was closed.

“I walked through the lodge and boy was I intrigued,” he said. “Cook Forest and the Clarion River are so ingrained in me. After I bought the lodge I lived here and worked on it.”

“I never had any restaurant experience,” said Milko. “I knew there was a niche here that needed to be filled. Cook Forest is going through a re-birth itself. The old camps are being replaced by summer homes. I just thought there was a need for a place where people can enjoy themselves.”

Milko installed several gas fire pits on the front deck and will have a Tiki bar this summer. The garage door he installed in the bar will also be open in the summer.

“We will have entertainment outside on the portico as well,” he said.

The floor of the bar is slate that Milko saved from a barn in Sigel. The sycamore bar top came from the property.

The wooden beams have also been repurposed. And there is even a “back bar.”

The menu is reasonably priced.

“If a family wants to come down and have dinner they will be able to afford it,” he said.

Milko said the “hole in his bucket” is the kitchen.

“I plumbed that with the best guy I could find to be my chef,” he said. “I was nervous but I knew how to build a team. We had to be local based with local support.”

Brookville native Eric Fye is the head chef. He graduated from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania culinary school and has 30 years experience.

Randy Wolbert from the Limestone area is the sous-chef. There is a five-member team in the kitchen plus dishwashers.

“We turn over our menu every two weeks,” said Milko. “We use local meat from the Red & White in Leeper and try to buy as much local as possible.”

The dinner menu is limited to five items.

“We keep the kitchen simple. We have five things to be great at,” he said. “We spend two weeks being great at these five things. In two weeks we will focus on doing five more things great.”

The winter season is difficult for seasonal businesses but the lodge is doing very well.

“Every Friday and Saturday night we do between 80 and 100 dinners and this is the winter season,” said Milko. “The local support has been tremendous. I think part of it is the drive along River Road. It is part of the experience of coming to the lodge.”

The lodge also offers 20 refurbished rooms.

Milko inherited the antique furnishings and kept the themes but installed new bathrooms in the rooms.

And he finally has his wedding venue.

“I have three weddings planned already for October. We want a wedding here to be affordable,” he said.

The lodge has 16 employees including housekeepers, bartenders, servers and front desk staff.

“We meet and discuss how we can improve our process. You also have to pay a decent wage. The people who come here are on vacation and they should see smiles,” he said.

“When I was working on this place it got to the point that I had to put a chain on across the driveway to keep people out,” he said. “They would want to talk about events they attended at the lodge. That was the fuel that kept me going.”

Milko said he is “looking forward to this summer and we are going to enjoy it.”

RANDY BARTLEY, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com

