New exhibit on Native Americans has opened in Oil City

The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry in Oil City re-opened to the public several weeks ago after emerging from a state-directed closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the move to open up the doors again to visitors, patronage since mid-June is way down and income has plummeted.
Even with those challenges, though, the local museum, chocked full of exhibits, souvenirs, artifacts and more, is fully functioning and encouraging visitation.
"We are still open, one of the few museums anywhere to be open," museum director Betsy Kellner said. "It's the perfect place to visit - we have very few visitors so social distancing is not a problem. All we ask is that you wear a mask."
When the state-issued directive was issued in late March, museum personnel mused that "okay, we can work at home for a few weeks and then things will get back to normal," said Kellner. "That was not to be."
New exhibit opens
Lost in the interim were school tours, hands-on exhibits, programs and more. One keen loss was the construction by Doug Eberle of a Long House that students could explore as part of a new museum exhibit on the early inhabitants of northwest Pennsylvania.
The exhibit, created by museum assistant Brandon Boocks and showcasing hundreds of artifacts, documents and more on the early Native American settlements in the region, is now open for public viewing at the museum. It includes information and items related to the Lenape Indians, Fort Matchault and Fort Venango, Chief Cornplanter and the Seneca Iroquois tribe.
The local museum is a "great destination" in any circumstance but particularly valuable in a time of limited travel, said Kellner.
"If you haven't been to your museum recently, come see what we have, from the Latonia Theater Wurlitzer organ to our new exhibit," she said.
Despite the lengthy shutdown, the museum has been able to hold some public events. A Sibley mansion tour in May was sold out and the annual golf shoot-out was a success.
An Oil Heritage Festival concert featuring the Pine Valley Boys attracted patrons to the museum parking lot. Museum personnel also created a virtual tour of the facility's Black Gold or Black Magic exhibit that is available by visiting its website at http://www.venangomuseum.org.
Museum gifts, too, can be purchased online.
However, the bulk of the museum's events, many billed as fund-raisers, are on hold. Several concerts were scheduled over the next few months. Some of those may still be held depending on any future coronavirus pandemic directives.
Budget takes a hit
"It is hard to keep general operating funds flowing with admission down 85 percent and store sales down 93 percent and fundraising activities at a standstill," said Kellner. "When you cannot hold your main fund-raisers, it makes a huge impact on the budget. And, we can't predict the future fund-raisers and that makes it hard."
A key part of trying to remain solvent is the museum membership roster.
"We are fortunate because we are a membership-driven organization and our members have been very dedicated to us," said Kellner. "We've been able to keep our employees on and our lights on."
The financial stability has also been enhanced by grants from the Samuel Justus Charitable Trust, United Way of Venango County and Bridge Builders Community Foundation.
The funds are being used for admission waivers and the cost of supplies needed to ensure the museum is complying with sanitizing and other regulations.
"We are still applying for grants and we are accepting donations, which are tax-free," said Kellner. "Our biggest issue is general operating expenses. We have to take this month by month. Nobody wants to see any more empty buildings in town."
