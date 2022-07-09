If walls could talk, what a story they could tell at an old house that was once a tavern in Irwin Township in the early 19th century.

Sarah Redpath, who inherited the property, said she wants to celebrate her family’s long history in Venango County and breathe new life into the house that has been in her family for about 200 years.

The old, brick covered house at Mayes Forks, overlooking the intersection of Old Route 8 and Georgetown Road in Irwin Township, has been in the Mayes family since the early 19th century.

“I’ve always loved it,” Redpath, who grew up in Grove City and now lives in North Carolina, said of Mayes Forks. “My family worked very hard to keep it.”

The present house was built around 1818 as a tavern, Redpath said. Before that, she said there was a two-story log hotel that was built nearby along the Venango Path.

The Venango Path was originally a path made by Native Americans and later used by soldiers, traders and settlers as well. Part of this well-traveled, important path connected the sites of present day Franklin and present day Pittsburgh.

The book “The History of Venango County”, which was published in 1890, says the first hotel in Irwin Township was a log structure, erected about 1800 by Henry Crull.

The book says the hotel had numerous landlords.

“Hugh Cochran was the next landlord, and at his death Hezekiah Mays acquired the property and ran the house for many years,” according to the book. “The log building was torn down after a few years and a frame building erected. This gave way to the present residence of Mr. Mays. It was situated at May’s Corners, on the Franklin Pittsburgh road,” the history continued.

Redpath said Cochran, his wife, Jane Cochran, and their two daughters came to Venango County and acquired the hotel but two years later Hugh Cochran and the two daughters were dead and Jane Cochran was left to run the hotel and a sheep farm by herself.

“I’m a bit of a fangirl of my great-great-grandmother,” Redpath said, noting that southern Venango County was still a dangerous place when Jane Cochran was managing a farm and tavern by herself.

Jane Cochran later married Hezekiah Mayes, and the place became know as Mayes Forks or Mayes Corners, Redpath said.

Redpath said that according to the family, the hotel was a stagecoach stop in the early days of the county when a stagecoach line ran from Franklin to Pittsburgh.

Prior to the days of settlers and stagecoaches, the family believes George Washington camped by a large, clear spring near where the house now sits during his 1753 trip through western Pennsylvania at the behest of the lieutenant governor of Virginia, Robert Dinwiddie, during the French and Indian War.

Washington, then 21 years old, was tasked with traveling through lands held by the French and their Native American allies to tell the French to leave, in the name of the English crown.

Washington brought his message to a string of four forts the French were building along French Creek and the Allegheny River between what is now Erie and Pittsburgh. Fort Machault, in Franklin, was not yet completed when Washington arrived there.

Later generations of the Mayes family lived at Mayes Forks and farmed — raising sheep and various other animals and crops, as well as being involved in various business ventures, Redpath said.

Redpath fondly recalled visiting her grandparents who lived at the old house.

“It was lovely having grandparents nearby... It’s nice to come back to a place where you really belong,” she said.

Significant renovations were made to the house in 1950, including the present brick exterior, she said. Before the renovations the house was clapboard with a large wrap around porch.

“When my grandfather renovated the house in 1950, one of the workmen found an old bag of coins in the wall. My grandfather told him he could keep them,” she said.

Redpath said her mother, Shirley Mayes Donan, worked with the state to get a historical marker erected at the crossroads where the house sits.

The marker draws attention to the Venango Path that ran nearby and the house on the corner that was once a “mail and stagecoach stop” during the early 19th century.

When the historical marker was put up, Redpath said her mother contacted a number of officials and the Seneca Nation.

When Donan told the Seneca chief about the spring, he came and blessed the spring after explaining to Donan she couldn’t be there for the blessing, Redpath said.

