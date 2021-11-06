A new train mural is coming to Oil City.
Since Thursday, the familiar mural “I See a Train a Comin’” mounted on the side of State Street Furniture near Veterans Bridge in Oil City had been in the process of being removed.
The installation of a new train mural in the same spot is scheduled to be completed today.
Despite the cold temperatures on Friday morning, the removal of the old mural attracted several people as they came to watch the work in progress for a few minutes.
Michael Allison, a muralist from the Altoona area whose panel work in Oil City includes the mural “Chief Cornplanter and the Oilmen,” was contacted to paint the new mural, Oil City Main Street Manager Kathy Bailey said.
Allison, along with his assistant Mark King, had the old mural taken down by Friday afternoon and began getting as much work done on installation of the new mural before nightfall, as a few of the panels were up in place.
Allison, speaking from the lift from where he and King were working late Friday afternoon, confirmed the new train mural will be completely installed by today.
His new mural will continue the train theme, featuring a steam locomotive with an early map of the Oil Creek Railroad in the background that shows where oil was transported to via the rail line from Titusville.
The old mural, which shows a train coming out of a tunnel, was replaced due to deterioration and warping of the panels, Bailey said.
Panels of “I See a Train a Comin,” which was installed in 2016, will be stored in the hope that they can be displayed in the future, Bailey said.