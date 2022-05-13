New Playground at Two Mile Park

A crew from Snider Recreation in Mars and several Venango County maintenance employees assembled a playground at Two Mile Run County Park on Thursday.

 By Kara O’Neil

A new playground was installed Thursday at Two Mile Run County Park.

While some of the posts for the playground were put in on Tuesday, the bulk of the construction occurred Thursday, park manager Luke Kauffman said.

Snider Recreation from Mars and two Venango County maintenance employees put the playground together. In the evening, about eight volunteers came to move a “mountain of mulch” and spread it around the playground, Kauffman said.

The playground, which is near the beach and park office, will be open today, Kauffman said.

The old playground at the park was from the early 1980s as was “not safe and up to standard”, so it was removed two years ago, Kauffman said.

Kauffman said a $38,000 grant from the PNC Charitable Trust helped fund the new playground.

The park is now open, but Kauffman said the facility’s grand opening for the season will be over Memorial Day weekend.

Crosby Beach will open June 4 and 5 and then close from June 6 to 10 before opening again for the season on June 11, Kauffman said.

KARA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

