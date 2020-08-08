It was a packed house in Phillips Arena on Friday when fairgoers of all ages turned out for the Venango County Round-Up cheese yield and livestock auction.
"Our kids, I believe, have suffered the most through all of this," Venango County Fair Board president Brad Deeter said before the auction began.
Deeter, whose opening speech was met with cheers and applause, thanked all those who participated in this year's smaller fair, which concludes today. He also said he believed the fair was a success and was held to the best and safest of the board and participants' abilities.
While the arena hosted a smaller crowd for one of the fair's most popular events Friday, several entries were met with whistles, shouts and joyous exclamations as the numbers climbed higher and higher.
Meanwhile, some of the younger audience members took part in the age-old art of playing in the arena's dirt floor as their parents watched.
