HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties for the fourth consecutive day.
In addition, no new cases were reported Wednesday from Crawford or Mercer counties.
The state reported 511 new cases and now has 73,405 total cases — 71,361 confirmed and 2,044 probable — with 5,557 among health care workers.
The additional statewide cases reported Wednesday is a decrease of 101 from the number of new cases reported Tuesday, and it marks the 24th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 28th in the past 32.
The state reported no new deaths in the tri-county area. Across the state, there were 75 new deaths reported Wednesday, which is 25 less than the number of new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 5,742.
No new cases were reported from the tri-county area's nursing or personal care facilities. Statewide, there were 115 cases reported Wednesday, which is a decrease of 33 from the number of cases reported Tuesday.
According to the state, there are now 15,752 resident cases and 2,719 cases among employees, for a total of 18,471 at 611 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees that have been reported from Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion. Other cases have been reported from Armstrong, Mercer, Butler and Erie counties.
The statewide total deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, the state said, is 3,621, which includes deaths in Butler, Erie and Armstrong counties.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 68%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,407. Statewide, there are 408,269 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state and area health systems could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 1,829 total tests through Tuesday, including 756 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 32 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, there are no COVID-19 in-patients at Clarion Hospital.