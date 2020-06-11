HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Venango, Clarion or Forest counties.
Venango County stands at 16 total cases, 13 confirmed and three probable; Clarion County holds at 30 total cases, all confirmed; and Forest County stands at seven total cases, five confirmed and two probable.
However, the state reported one new case from Crawford County, pushing its total to 32 — 25 confirmed and 7 probable. No new cases were reported from Mercer County, which holds at 114 total cases — 101 confirmed and 13 probable.
Statewide on Thursday, 467 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 77,313 — 75,119 confirmed and 2,194 probable — with 5,888 among health care workers.
The additional cases reported Wednesday is an increase of 57 from the number of new cases reported Wednesday, but it marks the fourth consecutive day of under 500 new cases reported. It also marks the 32nd consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 36th in the past 40.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Thursday.
In addition, no additional deaths were reported Thursday from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Thursday, there were 51 additional deaths reported, pushing the statewide total to 6,113.
In its nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 16,357 resident cases and 2,871 cases among employees, for a total of 19,228 at 627 distinct facilities in 45 counties.
The statewide total deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, the state said, is 4,215.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 72%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,600. Statewide, there are 476,439 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state and area health systems could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."