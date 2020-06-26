HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday said COVID-19 cases held steady for the 13th consecutive day in both Venango and Forest counties, and Clarion County cases held steady for the past three days.
Venango County has 17 total cases (14 confirmed and three probable), Forest County has seven total cases (five confirmed and two probable) and Clarion County has 33 cases (all confirmed), the state reported.
However, the state said, Mercer County reported four new cases to give it 130 total (111 confirmed and 19 probable) and Crawford County reported one additional case to give it 51 total (39 confirmed and 12 probable).
Statewide on Friday, 600 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 84,370 cases — 81,956 confirmed and 2,414 probable — with 6,395 among health care workers.
The additional number of cases reported Friday is 21 above the number of new cases reported Thursday.
The number of new cases marks the 47th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 51st in the past 55.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Friday, according to the state. In addition, no additional deaths were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Friday, there were 22 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,579.
In nursing and personal care facility statistics, no virus cases have been reported among residents or employees in the tri-county area. However, the state is continuing efforts to clarify information regarding one facility in Clarion County.
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 17,527 resident cases and 3,162 cases among employees, for a total of 20,689 at 678 distinct facilities in 51 counties.
The state said there were 47 additional statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Friday, bringing the total to 4,518.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 2,185, according to the state. Statewide, there are 634,711 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 1,490 total tests through Thursday, including 996 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 40 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, Clarion Hospital had one in-patient suspected of having the virus.