HARRISBURG — For the third consecutive day, the state Department of Health said no new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County holds at 17 cases, 14 confirmed and 3 probable; Clarion County stands at 31 cases, all confirmed; and Forest County holds at seven cases, five confirmed and two probable, according to the state.
However, the state said, Mercer County reported two new cases. That county now has 117 cases, 104 confirmed and 13 probable. Crawford County reported one case subtraction, lowering its total to 35 cases, 28 confirmed and seven probable.
Statewide on Tuesday, 362 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 79,483 — 77,230 confirmed and 2,253 probable — with 6,033 among health care workers.
The additional cases reported Tuesday is 39 above the number of new cases reported Monday and marks the eighth day out of nine in which fewer than 500 additional cases were reported.
The number of new cases also marks the 37th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 41st in the past 45.
No new deaths were reported from Clarion or Forest counties on Tuesday, according to the state.
The state did not have updated information on Venango County's COVID-19 death data. The latest statistics available, through Monday, show no deaths in Venango County.
In addition, no additional deaths were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Tuesday, there were 33 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,276.
In its nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 16,720 resident cases and 2,955 cases among employees, for a total of 19,675 at 650 distinct facilities in 47 counties.
According to the state, there were 11 new statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,279.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 75%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,729, according to the state. Statewide, there are 529,033 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
