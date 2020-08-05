HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced the tri-county area reported no new COVID-19 cases.
Venango County, the state said, remains at 62 cases (47 confirmed and 15 probable); Clarion County holds at 77 total cases (74 confirmed and three probable); Forest County stands at nine cases (six confirmed and three probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 11 additional confirmed cases and one probable case. The county now has 376 total cases (332 confirmed and 44 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three new confirmed cases, giving the county 136 total cases (117 confirmed and 19 probable).
The state on Wednesday reported 705 new statewide positive cases, 149 fewer than the number of new cases reported Tuesday, raising the total to 115,714 (112,462 confirmed and 3,252 probable). There are 8,460 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Wednesday marks the eighth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 85th in the past 94.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide, there were 12 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,244.
Care facilities
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 19,740 resident cases and 4,047 cases among employees, for a total of 23,787 at 867 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said an additional 19 deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 4,941.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state on Wednesday reported a statewide recovery rate of 76%, up 1% from Tuesday.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 29 and Tuesday is 148,934, including 5,625 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 5,718. Statewide, there have been 1,169,011 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 3,215 total tests through Tuesday, including 2,404 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 79 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, Clarion Hospital has six COVID-19 in-patients (three confirmed and three suspected). One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).