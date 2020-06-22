HARRISBURG — For the ninth consecutive day, the state Department of Health announced no new positive cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
Venango County holds at 17 cases, 14 confirmed and three probable; Clarion county stands at 31 cases, all confirmed; and Forest County stands at seven cases, five confirmed and two probable, according to the state.
However, the state said, Crawford County has reported two additional cases. That county now has 42 cases — 34 confirmed and eight probable. Mercer County holds at 119 cases — 106 confirmed and 13 probable.
Statewide on Monday, 456 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 82,186 cases — 79,859 confirmed and 2,327 probable — with 6,219 among health care workers.
The additional number of cases reported Monday is eight fewer than the number of new cases reported Saturday.
The number of new cases reported Monday marks the 12th day out of 15 in which fewer than 500 additional cases were reported. It also marks the 43rd consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 47th in the past 51.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Monday, according to the state.
In addition, no additional deaths were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Monday, there were three additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,426.
In its nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has had one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 17,177 resident cases and 3,053 cases among employees, for a total of 20,230 at 667 distinct facilities in 49 counties.
There were five new statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Monday, the state said, bringing the total to 4,389.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,997, according to the state. Statewide, there are 585,662 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and zip code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 1,384 total tests through Sunday, including 928 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 38 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, Clarion Hospital had no in-patients suspected of having the virus.