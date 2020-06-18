HARRISBURG — For the fifth consecutive day, the state Department of Health announced no new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County holds at 17 cases, 14 confirmed and 3 probable; Clarion County stands at 31 cases, all confirmed; and Forest County holds at seven cases, five confirmed and two probable, according to the state.
However, the state said, Mercer County reported one new case. That county now has 118 cases, 105 confirmed and 13 probable. Crawford County holds at 35 cases, 28 confirmed and seven probable.
Statewide on Thursday, 418 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 80,236 — 77,949 confirmed and 2,287 probable — with 6,092 among health care workers.
The additional number of cases reported Thursday is 83 above the number of new cases reported Wednesday, and marks the 10th day out of 11 in which fewer than 500 additional cases were reported.
The number of additional cases also marks the 39th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 43rd in the past 47.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Thursday, according to the state.
In addition, no additional deaths were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Thursday, there were 42 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,361.
In its nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has had one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 16,850 resident cases and 2,986 cases among employees, for a total of 19,836 at 649 distinct facilities in 47 counties.
According to the state, there was one new statewide death reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Thursday, bringing the total to 4,332.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 76%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,826, according to the state. Statewide, there are 543,832 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."