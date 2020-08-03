HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced the tri-county area reported no new COVID-19 cases.
Venango County remains at 62 total cases, but the county added a confirmed case and subtracted a probable case, according to the state. The county now has 47 confirmed cases and 15 probable cases.
Clarion County, the state said, remains at 76 cases (73 confirmed and three probable); Forest County stands at nine cases (six confirmed and three probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported nine additional confirmed cases, pushing the county to 356 total cases (314 confirmed and 42 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported five new confirmed cases, giving the county to 132 total cases (113 confirmed and 19 probable).
The state on Monday reported 565 new statewide positive cases, 89 fewer than the number of new cases reported Sunday, raising the total to 114,155 (110,970 confirmed and 3,185 probable). There are 8,353 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Monday marks the sixth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 83rd in the past 92.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area on Monday, the state said.
The total number of statewide deaths remains at 7,209, according to the state.
Care facilities
— The state said out of the total deaths statewide, 4,914 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 19,628 resident cases and 3,991 cases among employees, for a total of 23,619 cases at 856 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 76%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 27 and Sunday is 152,627, including 6,165 positive results, according to the state.
— Patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure are considered probable cases, the state said.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 5,585. Statewide, there have been 1,142,414 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 1,676 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 496 tests at the hospital and 1,180 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 19 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has one COVID-19 in-patient.
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 3,093 total tests through Sunday, including 2,293 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 78 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, Clarion Hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).