HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced the tri-county area reported no new COVID-19 cases.
The state said Clarion County subtracted one confirmed case, giving the county 93 total cases (83 confirmed and 10 probable).
Venango County, the state said, remains at 68 cases (53 confirmed and 15 probable); Forest County stands at 13 cases (10 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported five new confirmed cases, giving the county 177 total cases (152 confirmed and 25 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, held at 504 total cases (441 confirmed and 63 probable).
The state on Wednesday reported 570 new statewide positive cases, 165 fewer than the number of additional cases reported Tuesday, raising the total to 126,149 (122,605 confirmed and 3,544 probable). There are 9,074 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Wednesday marks the 22nd consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 99th in the past 108.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide there were 24 additional deaths reported, raising the total to 7,523, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities table compiled by the state and updated through Wednesday now shows Clarion County has one death from an unnamed facility. The list continues to show 14 resident cases and nine employee cases at three unnamed facilities.
That table also continues to show Venango County has five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
To date, there have been no nursing or personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— The most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 20,458 resident cases and 4,298 cases among employees for a total of 24,756 at 901 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said 40 additional deaths were reported Wednesday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,104.
A state Department of Health email, in response to a previous inquiry from the newspaper, said the state does "regular updates to the number of long-term care facility deaths and sometimes this results in more deaths among those facilities, compared to the newly reported deaths through the Electronic Death Registration System."
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 79%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 12 and Tuesday is 159,689, including 5,298 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 6,896. Statewide, there have been 1,368,318 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 4,189 total tests through Tuesday, including 3,272 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 89 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, Clarion Hospital has one suspected COVID-19 in-patient.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).