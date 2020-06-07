The state Department of Health over the weekend reported no new cases of COVID-19 from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties.
In addition, no new cases were reported from Mercer or Crawford counties on Sunday, but Mercer County reported an additional case on Saturday that pushed its total to 111.
Statewide on Sunday, 506 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 75,592 — 73,479 confirmed and 2,113 probable — with 5,729 among health care workers.
The additional cases reported Sunday is a decrease of 195 from the number of new cases reported Saturday, and it marks the 28th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 32nd in the past 36.
No deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties over the weekend.
In addition, no deaths were reported over the weekend from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Sunday, there were 12 additional deaths reported, pushing the statewide total to 5,943.
Nursing and personal care facility data reported by the state over the weekend contained discrepancies. After an inquiry by the newspaper, an area health system confirmed there were errors in data reported by the state.
The newspaper over the weekend reached out to the Department of Health for comment on the discrepancies. As of Sunday evening, there was no response.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 71%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,506. Statewide, there are 444,173 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state and area health systems could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."