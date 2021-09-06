No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
Tags
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
-
A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Venango County Humane Society’s cats and dogs can now get their teeth cared for thanks to a recent charitable donation.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
As the sun rose and the rain fell Saturday morning, cyclists gathered at the Central Avenue plaza in Oil City in honor of fallen U.S. Army Capt. Erick Foster.
- By DILLON PROVENZA and KARA O’NEIL Staff writers
-
Following last year’s COVID-related uncertainty, Tuesday started off as a normal first day of school for local students who were excited to see their classmates and teachers.
Robert Allen "Bob" Roithner, 86, of Emlenton, formerly of Library, Allegheny County, died Aug. 1, 2021.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assitant sports editor
-
EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
TITUSVILLE — It was 162 years ago when Col. Edwin Drake struck oil along Oil Creek and changed the world.
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…
Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
It was all about skips and stones on Saturday, as the Rock In River Festival returned to Franklin's Riverfront Park.
A section of Route 8 (North Seneca Street) in Oil City will close to through traffic from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 for railroad track repairs.
The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.
Accident reduces portion of I-80 to 1 lane
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarion, Forest, Venango and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. tonight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region, according to NWS. He…
Young's Tires, which is marking its 60th year as a family-owned enterprise, has changed hands.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A team of about 12 cyclists will set out next weekend on a 100-mile bike ride from Oil City to Pittsburgh in honor of an Oil City native who was killed in Iraq in 2007.
Route 428 has been reopened in Oakland Township, according to a news release from PennDOT.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health is directing vaccine providers to support COVID-19 vaccination clinics at institutions of higher education and K-12 schools.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
It may not be what people think of first when they envision a county fair, but the Venango County Fair Demolition Derby drew an enormous crowd, with people packing the bleachers in the grandstand and pit areas starting an hour before the event began.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The children of two crew members of the Beach City Baby, a C-53 that was in North Africa during World War II, came to see the plane their fathers flew at Saturday's Fly In/Cruise In at Venango Regional Airport.
As of 5:15 p.m., a portion of Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township is closed as the result of a one-vehicle crash, according to Venango County 911.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Every seat was filled Thursday in Oil City Council chambers as friends and family of six EMTs and paramedics from the Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service were honored for their quick response to a cardiac arrest in the city.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
"It always rains once, every year," Venango County Fair Board secretary Penny Buckholtz said Wednesday about the weather at the fair.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin will return to regularly scheduled performances Friday with the production "Together Again for the First Time."
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf today announced state employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7 or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according to a news release from Wolf's office. A…
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
At 13 years old, Travis Burrows, of Dempseytown, stood at the Butler County Fair and watched world champion carver Dennis Beech carve a figure into a log with a chainsaw, and was transfixed.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
This weekend will showcase a taste of what Franklin has to offer as popular food and music events return.
- From staff reports
-
Swimmers have been enjoying the nice summer weather this week at area pools.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Franklin landmark is on its way to becoming a hub for robotics, drones and computer science education for students.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Restorations on the Beach City Baby, a 1942 Douglas C-53 that served in active combat in Europe and North Africa during World War II, are almost complete.
Franklin police said they received a report on Monday about a teenage girl who is missing from her home.
Rebecca L. Harrington, 74, of Franklin, died July 1, 2021.
The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains from the Interstate 79 interchange to the Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City, Sandy Lake) as clean up continues following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted later today.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Last week, nine girls stood in the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City waiting to hear who would win the title Oil Heritage Queen 2021.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Venango County Substance Abuse Program "chalked up" recovery to informing the community at Wednesday's Chalk Talk outside the Franklin Public Library.
CLARION — Clarion County law enforcement agencies have become suspicious that pills appearing to be legitimate prescription medication are actually fentanyl.
Most Viewed Articles
-
'Shang-Chi' post-credits scenes explained: What they mean for Marvel's Phase Four
-
Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares
-
Rikers inmates forced to run cells as units go more than 24 hours without guards, prisoner says
-
Police and Fire Calls
-
Many Cranberry families not happy with mask order
-
Overnight news: Fire damages building in Franklin
-
Sea-level rise becoming a hazard for South Florida neighborhoods miles from ocean
-
Police and fire calls
-
Police and fire calls
-
Justice Department settles lawsuit against Oil City rental property owners
Recent Ads
2Antique Auction The Estate of William K Bowen (of Oil Ci…
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT Venango Catholic Jr/Sr. High Sch…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
Peaches, early gala and honeycrisp, summer rambo apples a…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Bartlett Pears, HoneyCrisp & …
Thank you to all the friends who sent cards during my ill…
Lost Jack Russel Beagle mix named Mooch, 9 months old, wh…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oilers rally to defeat Eagles
-
Tigers spoil Knights' home debut
-
Oilers take on Eagles in Thursday night clash
-
Dye finishes third in Milwaukee
-
Clarion businessman hopes his cricket team will be a hit
-
Central Clarion's game with Moniteau canceled
-
Bulldogs down Oilers
-
Bobcats win mega match
-
Knights to host Fairview in home opener
-
Covid-19 forces Fighting Scots to cancel season opener
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Police and Fire Calls
-
Police and fire calls
-
Police and fire calls
-
Franklin structure severely damaged in overnight fire
-
Police And Fire Calls - Sept. 3
-
Oil City man charged with simple assault
-
Police and fire calls
-
OC man facing numerous drug charges
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 4
-
2 Oil City police officers assaulted
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Rikers inmates forced to run cells as units go more than 24 hours without guards, prisoner says
-
Sea-level rise becoming a hazard for South Florida neighborhoods miles from ocean
-
Non-fan of R. Kelly describes still falling prey to him
-
River closes after California family dies nearby
-
Indonesia set to free Chicago woman who helped kill mother
-
One vaccine makes more antibodies than another. Does it matter?
-
R. Kelly had girlfriends fight each other as punishment, ex-employee testifies
-
Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1; Taliban mass near Panjshir
-
Kentucky doctor botched baby's delivery as he talked about missing vacation flight, complaint says
-
Gunman killed 4 before shooting at officers, Florida sheriff says