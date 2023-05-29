No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Visitors to Franklin Area High School this semester might have caught glimpse of a knightly group on patrol — not in shining armor, but in black polo shirts emblazoned with the words “Honorable Knights.”
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A workshop of retired “Santa’s elves” today is celebrating its 30th year of handcrafting Christmas gifts for needy children.
Clarion state police confirmed there was a fatal injury in a Clarion Township crash on Wednesday morning.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry Area High School journalism students had a bit of a history lesson on Tuesday, as I brought a collection of old newspapers from my personal collection to share with the students.
Fertigs Community Center hosted its second First Responders Day for Kids Saturday afternoon just as the day’s rain subsided.
- From staff reports

Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.
State police in Franklin confirmed to the newspaper that Bruce William Miller II, a Venango County Jail prisoner who escaped this morning while being treated for an injury at UPMC Northwest, was captured this afternoon.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After a year’s worth of preparation, Franklin High School art students unveiled the inaugural pieces of the high school’s legacy artwork collection this week in the hallway outside the high school library.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City Farmers Market, which will open for the season two weeks from today on June 1, is undergoing a name change and looking for more vendors.
Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his twenties or thirties, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
The following are the results of uncontested races in the May primary election:
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Elementary students from Franklin School District have been learning all about agriculture thanks to the efforts of a Franklin High School student with a passion for farming.
A group of ninth-grade students from Rocky Grove High School who are studying American history took a tour Friday around Franklin to get a taste of local history in the warm, sunny spring weather.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry Township supervisors wrestled with free range chickens and dam building beavers Thursday.
Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a house fire this morning at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City. According to Venango County 911, the fire broke out at about 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Fire departments from Oil City, Franklin and …
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

TIONESTA — A Titusville military veteran is on a mission: to honor fellow veterans at their funerals or viewings.
Approximately 50 gardening and outdoors vendors cropped up in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Saturday and Sunday for the annual May Garden Mart, put on by the Franklin Gardeners Association.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Barrow-Civic Theatre celebrated more than one birthday at its business after-hours mixer Wednesday evening hosted by the Franklin, Venango, Clarion and Titusville Chambers of Commerce.
- By AUSTIN GRAY Contributing writer

It has been just over two years since Pablo joined the Polk Borough Police Department, where he is unlike any officer on that force and continues to be the only one of his kind in Venango County — a K-9 officer.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City is being cleared out by city workers so it can be transformed into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Inside Cranberry Area High School is a locker that is different from all of the rest. It has a hand-painted image of a student in prayer and is known as the “Prayer Locker.” It was installed by student members of the Ignite Bible Club.
Despite the rain, the Oil City Shade Tree Commission and the City of Oil City held their annual tree planting for Arbor Day on Friday morning.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Laying new sewer lines is well underway near the intersection of East Second Street and Wilson Avenue in Oil City as part of the city’s multifaceted East Second Street project.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor

On a near daily basis, provided the weather is agreeable, you can count on finding Knox residents Bill and Julie Rogers riding their bicycles somewhere along the trail system in Clarion or Venango counties.
- By JAMIE HUNT Contributing writer

The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard held their annual banquet Saturday at the Franklin Elks Club in celebration of their 20th anniversary.
When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.
- By AUSTIN GRAY Contributing writer

In 2003, there were 18 local military veterans who wanted to make a difference in their community. Twenty later, the Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S.) Honor Guard continues with that mission.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Spring sunshine streamed down on the budding trees in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Wednesday morning as community members gathered for the second We Walk for Suzette memorial walk honoring Suzette Nellis.
SCHOLASTIC TENNIS: Oil City 5, Rocky Grove 0
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Several school groups came to present to the Franklin School Board at the panel’s meeting Monday in the cafeteria of Victory Elementary School.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

When Central Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Shawn Hawke asked Rinda Miller of Utica to be her plus one on this year’s Shoot Like A Girl trip, neither one of them thought they would win.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Lots of folks have taken advantage of the April heat wave and sunshine this week before the projected temperature dip and showers that are coming early next week.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Oil City 6, Hickory 2; Titusville 10, Franklin 0 (6 innings); Cranberry 12, Keystone 1 (5 innings); Youngsville 9, Rocky Grove 2
Hasson Heights Elementary School students explored heavy equipment in the school parking lot and learned about a variety of careers during the school’s career day Thursday.
SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Franklin 16, Oil City 0 (3); Maplewood 6, Rocky Grove 1
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

As spring sunshine and temperatures near 80 began drawing local pedestrians outdoors for the season on Wednesday, work was underway on the first portion of the Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail project in Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 9, Slippery Rock 3; Titusville 10, Oil City 0; Eisenhower 5, Rocky Grove 4; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8, North Clarion 0; Curwensville 14, Cranberry 9
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The four-alarm fire early Sunday morning that destroyed the 140-year-old Hahne Building at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Avenue in Clarion Borough broke the peace of Easter Sunday.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A week after the passing of Ronnie Beith, her family, friends and community who were so dear to her will gather today at her memorial service to give tribute to her memory.

