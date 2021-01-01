No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Happy New Year!
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Happy New Year!
Karen M. Fischer, 68, of Oil City, died Dec. 1, 2020.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. today, or while supplies last. There is no requirement other than a need to receive a box from the church, which is located at 700 Wood St.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over Friday, Saturday and Sunday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 240 cases of COVID-19.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over Friday and Saturday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 182 cases of COVID-19.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
As schools have moved to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns, the United Way of Venango County has opened several learning hubs in the county where students who are struggling with remote learning can go for assistance.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Merry Christmas!
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus related deaths in Clarion County, and one additional virus-related death in Venango County.
Students in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will return to in-person learning Jan. 11.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The announcement earlier this month that JC Penney in the Clarion Mall will be closing its doors in March deals yet another blow to a community that has seen businesses depart throughout recent years.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 76 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
It was a hospital setting like no other.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.
From staff reports
-
Cornplanter Township Volunteer Fire Department helped spread the holiday spirit on Saturday.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 156 cases of COVID-19.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - On Friday morning, in just under 24 hours after it was received, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was being injected into members of the medical staff of Clarion Hospital.
CLARION TOWNSHIP — State and local police took action Friday after a report of a threat made against Clarion-Limestone School District.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
- Updated
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.
Halyday Run Road in Oil City has been closed due to poor travel conditions.. Victory Heights Hill and Kennerdell Road in Cranberry Township have also been shut down.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - For the past 20 years, sisters Nancy Pyle and Ann Landes have been welcoming guests to Michelle's Cafe in Clarion. Starting in the new year that will change.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Editor's note: Reporter Dillon Provenza provides a firsthand account of his experience after participating in a recent state police presentation on the use of force at the state police training facility in Meadville.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Volunteers with the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday proved Santa is still coming despite this year's challenges.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 246 cases of COVID-19.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 124 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Ed Brannon Sports editor
-
By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball …
- Updated
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.
By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Love Santa Claus?
Associated Press
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.
