No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
Clarion state police said they are searching for 15-year-old Melea Janis, who went missing from her Madison Township home at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Outdoors enthusiasts of all sorts were settling in for Labor Day weekend fun and relaxation on Friday at the area’s local parks.
- From staff reports
Two doctors from Brookville-based Laurel Eye Clinic were part of a team that performed more than 450 surgeries during a recent week-long mission project in Mexico.
- By BRAD LENA Contributing writer
To hear members of Franklin-based band Dead Level talk about it, their debut at the world’s largest annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, was a roaring success.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 55, Corry 6
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
August wrapped up with a beautiful day on Wednesday, and though the crowds have thinned a bit with the start of school, several folks still turned out in downtown Franklin to enjoy the high-70s temperatures and end-of-summer sunshine.
Barbara A. “Barb” Hulings, 72, of Warren, formerly of Marienville, died Aug. 1, 2022.
- From staff reports
KNOX — The theft of two vehicles and reports of other vehicles being entered have prompted Clarion state police to seek information regarding the theft of items from vehicles in the Lucinda area of Knox Township.
The North Clarion School District issued a statement that its school day “is running as normal” despite “a police matter” that is taking place within the district's boundaries.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
It’s not every day a small town like Titusville is filmed for the small screen.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor
WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Franklin Preservation is hosting an event Saturday at the former Old Lutheran Church in Franklin to raise funds for the organization’s ongoing restoration of the historic church.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Rows of colorful classic cars lined the grass at Morrison Park on Saturday evening, and Bluegrass music and the aroma of grilled food filled the air.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
About 20 people enjoyed an afternoon in Franklin on Friday as they gathered in Riverfront Park at the mouth of French Creek for the annual Greenways awards ceremony.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
A Franklin native has traveled a long way to achieve his biggest dreams in the acting world.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Anyone who has been to the Cranberry Mall over the past few months has probably noticed the increase of empty spaces.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Crews will soon be demolishing a structure at 40 Pearl Ave. on Oil City’s North Side that at one time housed one of the first public schools in Oil City built in the early oil boom days right after the Civil War.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
TITUSVILLE — After years of wanting to honor its military veterans, Titusville now has dozens of banners displayed along Main and Spring streets that recognize them for service to their country.
According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
A new competition has brought a little extra bling to the Venango County Fair this week.
BEAVER TWP. — Clarion state police have released information concerning Monday’s incident near Knox that involved gunfire and had Route 338 closed for several hours.
- Updated
According to Clarion state police, the closed portion of Route 338 in Knox has reopened as of 10:50 a.m.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.
- Updated
Franklin state police said a Rouseville man was fatally shot by a trooper after the man pointed his handgun in the direction of troopers outside his Rouseville home on Saturday morning.
Eighty-plus-degrees and the sun beating down didn’t wilt the enthusiasm of the Oil City Oiler Marching Band on Friday as it concluded its five-day band camp.
- By ASHLEY BARLETTA Clarion News writer
ASHLAND TWP. — Timothy Thompson takes what other people discard, turns it into cash and then uses that cash to help others.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
MARIENVILLE — The transformation of Marienville Park to Marienville Area Community Garden was celebrated Monday with a ceremony, during which state officials also were present.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Misti Clark had just put together a to-do list of chores, left it on the counter, and stepped out of her kitchen when a huge, storm-damaged oak tree fell in Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township a week ago Sunday, smashing through her and her neighbor’s trailers, killing her neighbor.
Michael J. Dutko, 67, of Stoneboro, died July 1, 2022.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
HAWTHORN — It’s often said the more things change, the more they stay the same. That applies to the Clarion County Fair.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — Ezra “EZ” Brooks loves hot dogs. In fact, he loves hot dogs so much he is making E-Z Dogs his first business.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
State Treasurer Stacy Garrity visited the Pepro operation on Colbert Avenue in Oil City on Tuesday during a tour through the state.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Oil City fire chief Derek Long says many drivers need to have a better understanding about what to do when they see an emergency vehicle.
