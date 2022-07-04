No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday.
- From staff reports
The July 4th weekend is here, and festivities to mark the holiday are planned all across the region the next few days.
Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda, died June 2, 2022.
- Helen Fielding
Unlike last year, when the kickoff had to be delayed for two weeks due to bad weather, the weather was delightful Wednesday night for the opening of Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition in Bandstand Park.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey stopped to visit 100 Seneca in Oil City on Monday and announced a $400,000 federal earmark for renovations to the building.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Anyone who regularly walks through the alleyway between the Barrow-Civic Theatre and Daffin’s Candies between Liberty and Buffalo streets in Franklin will now have something both artistic and historical to gaze upon — a mural of a local Black fife-and-drum corps sheepskin band.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
The Cranberry Mall started as a beat-bopping, booming shopping center when it opened in 1981 – the hangout destination for area teens and the go-to place for clothing, appliances and more.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Despite controversy that has besieged the Franklin Area School District over the past few years, Acting Superintendent Eugene Thomas, whose term as full superintendent begins July 1, didn’t hesitate to take the position.
- From staff reports
Franklin’s annual Fourth of July Festivities Week returns with its traditional parade and fireworks, but also a lot of music and children’s activities.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Several large infrastructure projects will bring a lot of construction to downtown Oil City next year.
HARRISBURG — After approval of two vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the state Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations fo…
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.
Several roads in Forest and Warren counties remain closed or limited due to trees and utilities that were brought down by extreme weather on Thursday.
Franklin School District students spent the last several weeks of the school year preparing a mural to hang in Franklin’s downtown, and high school art teacher Rachelle Surrena began applying the mural to the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre this week.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Flag Day services were held Tuesday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park and Oil City’s Hasson Park.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
An Eagle Scout with Troop 28 in Rocky Grove earned all the merit badges offered by the Boy Scouts earlier this year, and it was a goal he set for himself “a long time ago.”
HOWE TWP. – State police at Marienville are searching for two people who escaped from the Abraxas juvenile holding facility on June 12.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Two Mile Run County Park has so much to offer on its 2,700 acres, and the Oil Valley Jeeps organization is doing its part again this year to showcase the park’s many amenities.
Missing firearm
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
The long legacy of the O’Toole family is drawing to a close after nearly 75 years in teaching or administrative positions at the West Forest schools in Forest Area School District.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
After two years of modified conditions due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Venango County Relay For Life returned to its 24-hour schedule this past weekend at the Cranberry Area High School track.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Franklin Area High School Black Knight Marching Band — once again — showed its patriotic spirit when it represented Pennsylvania in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Scaffolding rises up the side of 100 Seneca, the imposing, five-story former bank in downtown Oil City, as renovation work continues at the landmark building.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Shouts rang across the field beside Venango Catholic High School on Tuesday. Loud growls, kah-kahs and howls joined the din.
Doris Mae “Patty” Adams Hufnagel, 88, of Franklin, died May 1, 2022.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
They say everything is bigger in Texas.
- Kara O'Neil
It was a mild spring day with intermittent clouds when about a dozen volunteers scaled Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City Monday to place around 2,000 flags on the graves of veterans.
Franklin state police said a 10-year old boy on a dirt bike was injured at the intersection of Seneca Hemlock Road and Kennerdell Road in Rockland Township at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel was held for court Thursday.
- Updated
Clarion state police said 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, was found safe after he had been reported missing Sunday. It was not clear when he was found.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School District leaders have been asked to consider renaming the high school football field in honor of “once in a lifetime” teacher and coach Duane “Pat” Patterson.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
After more than 50 years on the music scene, local musicians Frank Feroz, Jim Kelley and Neal Williams are gearing up for a “farewell performance” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Oil City Boat Club on Rockmere Road.
People of all ages gathered Saturday under Veterans Memorial Bridge near Justus Park for the Oil City FAM Jam, a jamboree that featured art, music and food.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
With just over three weeks left in the school year, Oil City Middle School students were rewarded Friday for their hard work.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A new playground was installed Thursday at Two Mile Run County Park.
