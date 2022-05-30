No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
They say everything is bigger in Texas.
- Kara O'Neil
-
It was a mild spring day with intermittent clouds when about a dozen volunteers scaled Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City Monday to place around 2,000 flags on the graves of veterans.
Franklin state police said a 10-year old boy on a dirt bike was injured at the intersection of Seneca Hemlock Road and Kennerdell Road in Rockland Township at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel was held for court Thursday.
- Updated
Clarion state police said 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, was found safe after he had been reported missing Sunday. It was not clear when he was found.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City School District leaders have been asked to consider renaming the high school football field in honor of “once in a lifetime” teacher and coach Duane “Pat” Patterson.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
After more than 50 years on the music scene, local musicians Frank Feroz, Jim Kelley and Neal Williams are gearing up for a “farewell performance” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Oil City Boat Club on Rockmere Road.
People of all ages gathered Saturday under Veterans Memorial Bridge near Justus Park for the Oil City FAM Jam, a jamboree that featured art, music and food.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
With just over three weeks left in the school year, Oil City Middle School students were rewarded Friday for their hard work.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A new playground was installed Thursday at Two Mile Run County Park.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
When Franklin teacher Shawn Hawke received a call during her lunch break several weeks ago informing her she had won a contest, she assumed a scammer was trying to contact her so she almost hung up the phone.
The Carl S. Brozeski bandshell in Oil City’s Justus Park, where sweet sounds and many memories held sway the past five decades, came down Tuesday morning to make way for a larger stage.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Nearly 300 students from more than 20 area schools gathered Friday at Franklin High School for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Bandfest.
UPMC Northwest is celebrating its newest mothers with matching baby hats and headbands in honor of Mother’s Day.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Students from Clarion and Jefferson counties tested their skills during the Pennsylvania Envirothon at Clear Creek State Park on Wednesday..
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
-
(Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series that takes a look at how employers, schools and community organizations are working together to help job-seekers prepare to join the workforce.)
Robert Owens, Jr., 79, of Kennerdell, died April 1, 2022.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township property owner Randy Spencer has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a junkyard on his property at 5273 Route 322.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Longtime Cranberry Elementary School Principal Robert Horner will be retiring June 30.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — A Shippenville man is using the most modern technology to uncover Clarion County’s oldest technology.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Franklin teacher Shawn Hawke is in Kansas for the next several days as one of the two big winners in a turkey hunt contest coordinated by the Shoot Like A Girl organization.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Students at Clarion University Venango Campus had a special lunch guest Thursday — Snoopy, an eight-year-old beagle mix.
- From staff reports
-
The congregation of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin will celebrate 150 years as a church body during a special service from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City School Board members said Monday they have received emails from parents of Oil City Middle School students regarding worksheets sixth- and eighth-grade students had done in class about sexual harassment that discussed gender identity and transgenderism.
Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 this morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.
Franklin’s Good Friday cross walk was a day of prayer and reflection for the faithful, as the day included 14 stops at stations of the cross in the downtown area.
Unlike last weekend, the weather cooperated and kids and their families turned out en masse for Franklin’s annual Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park on Friday evening.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
KNOX — Eight-year-old Susannah Wolfe didn’t hesitate when the public comment portion of the Knox Borough Council meeting came around earlier this month. She stood up, faced council and made her case.
BOYS TENNIS: Punxsutawney 3, Oil City 2
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion Rotary Club members took a tour Monday of Clarion Hospital’s new cardiovascular rehabilitation center that opened earlier this year in the former Barnes Center at Trinity Point.
The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for 11 a.m. today in Fountain Park, along with the photo opp with chicks, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park, have both been postponed due to wet conditions and will be rescheduled.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A new candy store is coming to Oil City.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a superload being transported 57 miles from Kennerdell to Meadville today.
A crew from M & B Services, of Clarion, on Tuesday continued its work on the sidewalk portion of the streetscape and streetlight replacement project at 13th and Liberty streets in Franklin.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A retired doctor from Oil City recently purchased three buildings in the downtown area with plans to remodel the buildings and bring in several new tenants.
