No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Merry Christmas!
Tags
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Merry Christmas!
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus related deaths in Clarion County, and one additional virus-related death in Venango County.
Students in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will return to in-person learning Jan. 11.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 76 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 156 cases of COVID-19.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - On Friday morning, in just under 24 hours after it was received, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was being injected into members of the medical staff of Clarion Hospital.
CLARION TOWNSHIP — State and local police took action Friday after a report of a threat made against Clarion-Limestone School District.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
- Updated
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.
Halyday Run Road in Oil City has been closed due to poor travel conditions.. Victory Heights Hill and Kennerdell Road in Cranberry Township have also been shut down.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - For the past 20 years, sisters Nancy Pyle and Ann Landes have been welcoming guests to Michelle's Cafe in Clarion. Starting in the new year that will change.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Editor's note: Reporter Dillon Provenza provides a firsthand account of his experience after participating in a recent state police presentation on the use of force at the state police training facility in Meadville.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Volunteers with the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday proved Santa is still coming despite this year's challenges.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 246 cases of COVID-19.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 124 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- Ed Brannon Sports editor
-
By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball …
- Updated
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Love Santa Claus?
Associated Press
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, 101 of which were reported from Venango County, giving the county its highest single-day increase of the pandemic.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The pride and joy of dozens of Venango Technology Center students is now resting comfortably along the banks of the Allegheny River.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.
- From staff reports
-
A parade of vehicles went around UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday to praise the "healthcare heroes" at the hospital.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 279 cases of COVID-19.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced a combined 110 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City's 20th annual Christmas Past celebration kicked off Friday to a roar of cheers and applause.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 from Clarion and Venango counties, and two new deaths from Venango County.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
No child should go hungry.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).
Interstate 80 westbound, between the Strattanville and Shippenville exits, has reopened after being closed to clear wreckage from an early-morning accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.
Most Viewed Articles
-
'Hard one to take'
-
Area's weekend virus cases reach 156
-
Police searching for man wanted in OC drug raid
-
Singing Hills property up for sale
-
Pat Boyle, retired Derrick publisher, dies
-
Police investigate threat to school district
-
Shots of relief
-
Cranberry budget approved; Red Express gets zoning OK
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Venango County eyes new marketing strategy
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2020 Polaris Ranger 570 camo w/front & rear windshiel…
I would like to thank all my Derrick & Clarion custom…
Lost Husky (male) with tags. Cooksburg/Marienville Area. …
Utility Plant Operator 2 2nd Shift (4pm-12am) Starting Sa…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Gift Certificates for car washes available for Ocean Spra…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Tomlin: 'A lot on the table'
-
Titans unveil all-decade teams
-
Holly was more than a coach to this former disruptive teen
-
Santa, we need you this year more than ever before
-
Big Ben takes the blame
-
Slumping Steelers searching for answers
-
'Rocky Run' has turned into a rocky road for my love of boxing
-
Franklin booters notch all-region nods
-
Redbank's Mansfield nabs all-state selection
-
Helping the Penguins write a list for Santa this Christmas
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Police searching for man wanted in OC drug raid
-
Police investigate threat to school district
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Franklin man facing burglary, theft charges
-
OC woman accused of attacking UPMC officer
-
Man accused of breaking into Pinegrove property
-
2-vehicle crash in OC
-
OC man wanted in drug case taken into custody
-
Sandycreek Township crash
-
LifeFlight responds to Clarion Township crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor
-
Shut down by corona, Berlin restaurant opens for homeless
-
Epstein-linked modeling agent charged with rape of minors
-
Violent crash splits vehicle in half, kills 5 in both cars
-
President in the pews: DC churches offer Biden options
-
Beyond the no-knock: Push in states to reform police tactics
-
Handcuffed man shoots officer 3 times with hidden gun, flees
-
Virus rules not enforced. Grieving Texas family asks: Why?
-
California town says no to tough virus rules, then yes
-
Birx travels, family visits highlight pandemic safety perils