No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The summer months have seen a few new dining options offered in Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
Sugarcreek Borough police are requesting the public’s help regarding two thefts that occurred Sunday at the Rural King store.
Aqua Pennsylvania announced it has received approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection to lift the "do not consume" order for Venango Water Co. customers.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Over the past 14 years, Cranberry Area High School teacher Trisha Dixon has been taking students on mission trips to various parts of the world, where they have provided volunteer services in the name of God.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 4, Warren 1; Oil City 3, Titusville 2 (OT)
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
After much preparation, and at some schools a summer of construction, students were welcomed back to school Tuesday across Venango County.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clarion 3, Cranberry 0; Mercer 3, Rocky Grove 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Venango Catholic 0; Redbank Valley 3, Keystone 0
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 0, Grove City 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Keystone 0; Commodore Perry 3, Oil City 0; Bethel Christian 3, Christian Life Academy 0
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Local authors filled the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City on Saturday for the Oil Region Library Association’s third annual Festival of the Book.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 76, Warren 0; Titusville 34, Franklin 16; Central Clarion 49, Brookville 27; Coudersport 36, Keystone 0; Cameron County 20, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 19; Redbank Valley 71, Smethport 7; Avonworth 35, Grove City 14; Lakeview 40, Seneca 25; Saegertown 26, Map…
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Though the weather brought some rain later, it didn’t rain on the Franklin Black Knights’ parade Wednesday morning during band practice at the high school football field.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The remodeled Clarion Hospital emergency room officially opened Monday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A building on Oil City’s South Side that has housed auto-related operations for nearly a century was sold recently and will be refurbished as a site for auctions.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City’s BridgeFest celebration starts tonight, and anyone who joins the crowds gathering this evening and walking around town will see Kathy Bailey’s fingerprints everywhere — from the activity on the Center Street Bridge, the murals around the city and the businesses with spiffy facades.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The former Honeywell building at 1345 15th St. in Franklin is under new and local ownership, and under that ownership it will continue to be a hub of manufacturing in the region.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
With Reno’s water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.
- By KELLY MALEK Contributing writer
-
An annual bicycle ride that honors the memory of Oil City native and hero Erick Foster, who was killed in Iraq in 2007 while serving in the U.S. Army, was held Saturday in Oil City.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker today identified the body of a man whom he determined had accidentally drowned in the Clarion River on Sunday.
Brandon Wells has been found guilty of all counts in the 2022 murder of his girlfriend, Brierlie Walters, at their Oil City home.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
After about 25 years of operation in the area, the FedEx Ship Center station in Sugarcreek will close operations on Nov. 3.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The warm sun shone down and a pleasant breeze was in the air Friday as members of the Oil City Oilers marching band practiced at Pioneer Flats in Two Mile Run County Park.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week’s proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night’s pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Work is underway to transform the area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Families and kids from across the community got to meet emergency services personnel, first responders, and even Smokey the Bear during the second National Night Out of Venango County on Tuesday evening.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Nine youths and six chaperones from five parishes in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio have been in the area this week on a mission trip doing volunteer work with Mustard Seed Missions of Venango County.
A portion of Route 227 in Cornplanter Township is closed due to a traffic accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Transportation issues that disabled people face on a daily basis were the focus of an awareness stop that Voices for Independence made at its Seneca office on Wednesday afternoon.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A landmark business on Oil City’s North Side will be closing in the coming days.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
BROOKVILLE — Joey Payne is on a mission to comfort people — a goal she has been able to achieve in places around the world that include Russia, Belarus, Siberia, Israel, Greece and Haiti.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Hundreds of volunteers and 4-H members have been working at a feverish pace to prepare for Sunday’s opening of the Clarion County Fair.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
MARIENVILLE — Above the graves at the North Forest/St. Ann Cemeteries in Marienville fly 249 American flags. If a new committee is successful in December, each of the veterans’ graves will have a memorial wreath.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
On Sept. 4, 1962, 66 incoming high school seniors led a charge of more than 400 students into a brand new school building on Oil City’s West End.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region’s needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.
Erie News Now has reported tonight that prison escapee Michael Burham has been captured by law enforcement authorities.
