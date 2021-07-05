No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Tags
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A memorial ruck walk honoring a Marine from Franklin was held Friday morning in the city to raise awareness for veteran suicide and help fund support groups.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
More than 200 children in Venango County are currently dependent on foster care services. Many of them move from place to place, waiting to return home or find a new home.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Artwork lines the walls of the Graffiti Gallery in Oil City. A stunning 3 by 4 foot oil on canvas portrait smiles from across the room.
Pastor Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, died June 1, 2021.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Kyle Andres is enjoying going to school, even during summer break.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
KENNERDELL - No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a home at 755 North Kent Road in Kennerdell on Friday morning.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Local farmers markets are open around the area after last year's shutdowns, and business looks good across the board, say vendors and organizers.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
For 88 years, Rocky Grove's annual fireman's fair has been held in the village, according to Alicia Cook.
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
-
The sounds of music and the smell of barbecue filled the humid air and brought plenty of festival goers to Bandstand Park in Franklin this weekend for the Franklin Blues and BBQ festival despite on-and-off bouts of rain all weekend.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Jeep enthusiasts have an opportunity to go off-road for a good cause next month.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
A year ago, people wondered when things would be normal. For Venango County businesses, that time seems to be drawing near.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Combined Flag Day services were held Monday in Franklin's Bandstand Park.
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
-
The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Now that school is out and the hot weather is here, local pools and parks are welcoming summer with open arms and open gates.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A brother's challenge and a retiree schedule have led an Oil City man to go fishing every day for more than a year.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
After five years of planning, a new Venango County recycling center will open next month at the former Crawford Area Transportation Authority location near Venango Regional Airport.
PIAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Elizabeth Forward 15, Franklin 0, 5 innings
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
"The Final Ride" for Franklin High School seniors on Tuesday was an event to remember that revived camaraderie among the class of 2021.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City's Hasson Park will mark its 125th anniversary with a big celebration Saturday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City's Hasson Park will mark its 125th anniversary with a big celebration Saturday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has made things difficult for the region's nonprofits for about the past 14 months.
- From staff reports
-
Brookville police are urging the public to be aware of controlled substances disguised as everyday candy after an arrest on Monday.
Frederick A. Fiscus, 83, of Marble, died May 1, 2021.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- From staff reports
-
Memorial Day observances and solemn services will be held across the area today through Monday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
SHIPPENVILLE - For the past eight months, Girl Scouts from Clarion Troop 17024 have been donating their time at Clarion PAWS feline adoption center.
Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced this morning that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are now open in Venango County following to a multi-vehicle crash.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Log Cabin Family Restaurant has found a new home - albeit just for the summer - at Two Mile Run County Park. The grand opening is scheduled this weekend.
SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Clarion-Limestone 19, Elk County Catholic 11; Keystone 1, Johnsonburg 0
- From staff reports
-
Many volunteers pitched in to place about 1,200 flags on the graves of military veterans in Calvary Cemetery on Monday evening in preparation for Memorial Day.
District 9 Class 2A baseball playoffs: Port Allegany 11, Keystone 1 (5 innings)
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported three new virus-related deaths and the tri-county area reported 88 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Cranberry Area High School students on Friday morning were greeted with a sobering sight. As students got off the bus, they saw a car that had been totaled as a result of distracted driving.
SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Keystone 6, Moniteau 5; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 13, Cranberry 7
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A slight jolt set the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad's train off last week as the non-profit organization embarked on its first ride since 2019 after the pandemic derailed the 2020 season.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Allegheny-Clarion Valley 13, Keystone 6
Most Viewed Articles
-
Rare bird sighting in Franklin
-
Man charged for fleeing from police on motorcycle
-
Man accused of making threats on Facebook
-
2 men charged for firing shots at Cornplanter Township residence
-
OC man accused of using employer's credit card
-
Fish Commission charges Spencer in connection with 2019 flooding issues
-
Manager says Days Inn will open by Heritage Festival
-
Memory of Franklin Marine honored at fundraising walk
-
Man found not guilty in crash that killed 2 people
-
Man pleads guilty to third degree murder in Jefferson County case
Recent Ads
1641 Cub Cadet garden tractor. 16 hp. 42 mower deck. 433 …
1 Bdrm carriage house (loft style interior) Oil City. Sit…
2015 Toyota Rav 4, 57,700 miles. Excellent condition. $16…
Looking to buy 1976 and older motorcycles. Running or not…
Seneca - 216 Harvey Dr. July 9 & 10 8am-4pm. Furnitur…
Superinte ndent Redbank Valley School District Position a…
-Petersheim’s- Dark & Light Sweet Cherries, early pea…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City stars blank Knox
-
Oil City stars rout Clarion
-
New Bethlehem pulls away to defeat Oil City
-
Oil City, Franklin rake in all-region track and field awards
-
Scoreboard
-
Scoreboard for 7-1-21
-
Knights headline all-stars
-
Scoreboard
-
Reese twirls gem against Titusville
-
German, South rally to topple North, 14-12
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Man charged for fleeing from police on motorcycle
-
Man accused of making threats on Facebook
-
2 men charged for firing shots at Cornplanter Township residence
-
OC man accused of using employer's credit card
-
Fish Commission charges Spencer in connection with 2019 flooding issues
-
Man pleads guilty to third degree murder in Jefferson County case
-
Vehicles vandalized in county
-
More trees come down in Venango, Clarion counties
-
Cooperstown man charged for assaulting girlfriend
-
Multiple vehicles damaged in Oil City
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
'Message in the mess': Family finds hope as search continues
-
Aquino, Philippine ex-leader who challenged China, is buried
-
Family of Black man slain by officer sues Kansas City police
-
Batteries exploding in burning abandoned Illinois building
-
Armed standoff with police shuts down part of I-95
-
Wyoming man accused of torching toddler has bail set at $1M
-
The Latest: 99% of US virus deaths are unvaccinated people
-
William, Harry to unveil Diana statue as royal rift simmers
-
Firefighter's daughter, 7, found in Florida condo rubble
-
Widower seeking new start in Florida is missing in collapse