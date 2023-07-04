No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin were bursting with color, noise and music on Friday as the children’s penny carnival once again brought fun and activities to downtown Franklin for area children.
A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Contractors for National Fuel were wrapping up work Thursday on boring a new natural gas pipeline under French Creek in Franklin.
Taste of Talent organizers have announced tonight's scheduled event in Franklin has been postponed because of the air quality alert issued as a result of the Canadian wildfires.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates for the area until midnight tonight.
- By Dylan Lux Contributing writer
-
Santino Ferruci, a 25-year-old IndyCar series driver for AJ Foyt Racing, traveled to Oil City on Tuesday for an event hosted by Webco to promote the plant, and help bring in more employees.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Emlenton resident Kurt Regester is a rare breed. He is one of only of a few licensed falconers in Pennsylvania.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City firefighters were out and about Friday in the downtown areas collecting donations for the annual fireworks show that will end the evening with a bang at the city’s Jolly July 3rd Festival.
ERIE — Thirteen area athletes headed north to the Bayfront Convention Center on Friday night to attend the Northwestern Pennsylvania High School (NWPAHS) Sports Awards, and two of them walked away with top honors in their respective sports.
- From staff reports
-
The Ten Miles 4 Two Mile Jeep Run will roll back into Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Liberty Fest, Franklin’s annual festival celebrating America’s birthday, will return with more than a week of festivities starting this Saturday and continuing through July 4.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Neither rain nor threat of rain could dampen the spirits of the hundreds of archers from many states who converged on Two Mile Run County Park on Friday for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) Triple Crown National Championship.
After coming up one win short of a state championship in 2017, the Clarion High School baseball team had no such problem Thursday morning at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The Clarion Area High School baseball team captured the PIAA Class A baseball championship today with its 4-1 victory over DuBois Central Catholic in State College.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City businessman Bob Fry said the auction at his Short Street Motors business on the city’s South Side went well Saturday, and the service part of the establishment is remaining open.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified Ronald Runeric as the man who drowned in Little Sandy Lake in Polk Borough Saturday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
BROOKVILLE — What does the guy who is in charge of collections, collect?
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
BROOKVILLE — Equipment from the former movie theater at the Cranberry Mall has been repurposed as part of a new venture in Jefferson County.
- By ABBY SLOSS and Will Bennett Contributing writers
-
Editor’s note: Writers Abby Sloss and Will Bennett are members of Cranberry Area High School’s journalism class.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of western Pennsylvania until Thursday afternoon due to widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada.
- By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer
-
It was just last fall when doctors told Sue Clarke that her days as a competitive runner were over — all because of COVID-19. That’s why she will always remember Memorial Day weekend 2023.
- By DYLAN LUX
-
Oil City Middle School students, who are a part of the Oil City Middle School News (OCmsn) staff, took home first place honors in Dickinson College’s 2023 Media and Design Competition for students from across the state.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A treasure trove of local oil memorabilia, classic cars and an iconic service station in Oil City will be going up for auction next week.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
As the school year and his career as an educator wind down, Oil City High School principal Scott Stahl said his 30 years in Oil City have been marked by working with and learning from many outstanding colleagues.
- By AUSTIN GRAY Contributing writer
-
Lots of attention is usually paid to high school graduates moving on to college, but other students who head directly into the workforce are sometimes forgotten.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Visitors to Franklin Area High School this semester might have caught glimpse of a knightly group on patrol — not in shining armor, but in black polo shirts emblazoned with the words “Honorable Knights.”
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
A workshop of retired “Santa’s elves” today is celebrating its 30th year of handcrafting Christmas gifts for needy children.
Clarion state police confirmed there was a fatal injury in a Clarion Township crash on Wednesday morning.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Cranberry Area High School journalism students had a bit of a history lesson on Tuesday, as I brought a collection of old newspapers from my personal collection to share with the students.
Fertigs Community Center hosted its second First Responders Day for Kids Saturday afternoon just as the day’s rain subsided.
- From staff reports
-
Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.
State police in Franklin confirmed to the newspaper that Bruce William Miller II, a Venango County Jail prisoner who escaped this morning while being treated for an injury at UPMC Northwest, was captured this afternoon.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
After a year’s worth of preparation, Franklin High School art students unveiled the inaugural pieces of the high school’s legacy artwork collection this week in the hallway outside the high school library.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Oil City Farmers Market, which will open for the season two weeks from today on June 1, is undergoing a name change and looking for more vendors.
Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his twenties or thirties, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
The following are the results of uncontested races in the May primary election:
