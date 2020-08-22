No one was injured in a fire Friday afternoon that destroyed an Oil City home and damaged two other residences.
Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks said the property at 420 Hoffman Ave. on the North Side had "heavy fire on all four sides" when crews arrived a little after 4 p.m.
Hicks said the second floor collapsed into the first, compromising the integrity of the structure and rendering it impossible for crews to physically enter the home.
Hicks said crews planned to demolish what was left standing Friday night because of the danger the structure posed. He said his department wouldn't clear the scene until the home was fully demolished and any lingering hotspots were extinguished.
The cause of the fire will remain undetermined at this time for the safety of investigators.
"(The structure is) not even safe enough for the state police to get in and take a look," Hicks said.
The Red Cross was on the scene to offer services to the one adult female living in the home, Hicks said.
Two other houses at 418 Hoffman Ave. and 617 Cornplanter Ave. were damaged either from the heat of the fire, or by smoke and water, Hicks said.
The chief said the residents of 418 Hoffman were displaced, at least for Friday night because their electric and gas meters were damaged. Residents of 617 Cornplanter were allowed to stay in their home, according to Hicks..
All the homeowners had insurance, Hicks said.
Seneca and Franklin firefighters, Oil City police and Cornplanter Ambulance also assisted at the scene.