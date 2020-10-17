No injuries were reported in a fire that hit a one-story home on Erie Street in Polk on Saturday afternoon, according to Venango County 911.
Cause of the fire, which was reported at 1:25 p.m., is not known, 911 said. The scene was cleared at about 4 p.m.
Fire departments from Polk, Sandycreek, Utica, Rocky Grove, Sandy Lake, Stoneboro and Jackson Center, along with Community Ambulance Services, responded, 911 said. Fire departments from Reno and Cooperstown were on standby.
The Red Cross is assisting in the aftermath of the fire, according to 911.