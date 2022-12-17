No one hurt in Skate Capital fire

No one was injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca at about 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.
Responding were fire departments from Seneca, Emlenton, Pinegrove Township, Rockland Township, Cornplanter Township, Oil City, Franklin, Washington Township and Rocky Grove, along with Community Ambulance Service, according to 911.
Fire departments from Pleaseantville, Knox, Rouseville, Sandycreek, Polk and Utica, along with Reno Ambulance were on standby, 911 said. The scene was cleared at about 9:45 p.m.