Oil City Council voted Thursday to keep the city swimming pool closed for the season as a result of onerous virus-related directives that city staff reported may not be possible to follow.
The decision, one recommended by city manager Mark Schroyer after extensive study by city staff as to ramifications for reopening the pool, sparked a lengthy debate by council members as to how to handle the pool issue.
"From the city staff standpoint, we recommend the pool not be opened this summer," said Schroyer. "There are multiple factors, mainly the CDC guidelines. ... The bulk of the pool is managed by young folks (guards, concession stand, cleaners) and to ask them to run this would be extremely difficult."
Schroyer said one key issue involves finances.
Noting the city has typically lost money each year on the pool, the city manager said the budget would be further strained by a later than usual opening, fewer patrons because of social distancing directives, a necessary closing of the concession stand and higher expenses for the required increase in cleaning and disinfecting duties that would require more employees.
"I estimate we would lose $10,000 to $30,000 for the season," said Schroyer. "I hate to be the bad guy but we could even maybe lose up to $60,000. The only way this would work is to open it up and let it roll, disregard the guidelines and open it up for a free-for-all."
His remarks were echoed by Jason Herman, head of the city's water department and overseer of the pool.
Herman said the social distancing requirements that would limit pool capacity would be difficult to enforce. Lifeguards as well as patrons would have to wear masks, and disinfectant guidelines would be extensive and include "wiping down" the step rails as each swimmer left the pool.
Patrons attending as groups, or families, would have to be identified because of social distancing. Each patron would have to be screened as to their health before entering the pool.
If a patron developed the virus, the city would be responsible for contact tracing.
"There are hurdles to get over ... and those are just scratching the surface," said Herman. "I was hopeful until I read (the CDC and Department of Health guidelines on pools). I'm not so sure we can pull it off because there would be guidelines we couldn't meet.... We want it to be open but it would be challenging."
Open or closed
Councilman Isaiah Dunham said the CDC guidelines rely on "may" rather than must and so might be more lenient than the city is interpreting.
"I don't necessarily look at all these as dire but as recommendations," he said. "I lean toward favoring opening the pool in some limited capacity."
Councilman Ron Gustafson noted he "could stomach losing $10,000" on the pool and said, "But I think these kids need something to do. ... I worry kids will want to go to the river (to swim)."
Mayor Bill Moon cautioned that the city would have full liability should the pool operations not adhere to state-issued guidelines.
"If we open and something happens, the state could pull our pool license or more ... You have to follow those rules."
Council member Mike Walentosky said that while he "would love to see the pool open," he noted, "It's not practical or feasible this year. From the financial to the legal side, it's not a good idea."
In again noting the city could suffer a substantial loss if the pool reopens, Schroyer warned council of potential financial hits coming to the city.
"There are estimates cities will take a 25 to 35 percent hit on personal income tax and property tax revenue," said Schroyer, referring to business shutdowns. "I know there will be a revenue shortage in the next quarter."
Keep the pool open
Two city residents urged the city to open the pool.
Tom Girt said, "I think we are somewhat overexaggerating. ... Can't we keep the numbers at a reasonable level? The CDC has recommendations to local government ... that can make decisions on their own. Different places mean different situations. I don't see the risk (and) ... I think this can be stepped back a bit."
Erica Girt told council that local decisions should be based on "feasible, practical, acceptable" and described the CDC directives as recommendations.
"Social distancing is very possible at the pool," she said.
Herman, though, said the CDC social distancing measures would translate into a 230-person capacity at the Oil City pool. That is significantly lower than typical attendance.
It took two rounds of votes for council to decide whether to follow the city staff recommendation to keep the pool closed.
The first vote was a tie with Dunham and Gustafson voting to open the pool and Walentosky and Moon voting to keep it closed. The tie vote, one that would have postponed any decision about the pool, was due to councilman Mike Poff's absence.
In a second vote, Gustafson switched his vote to no, meaning the pool won't open this year.
Fields, playgrounds to open
Meanwhile, council voted to allow the city softball fields and playgrounds to be used for summer activities.
A difference in allowing those public sites to be open as opposed to the pool, said Schroyer, was that other organizations have oversight on those activities while the city pool was exclusively under the domain of the city.
"There is direct adult supervision related to the playgrounds, plus meals are provided to kids and that's real important," said Schroyer, referring to the summer playground program organized throughout the city.
The softball fields, too, may be used for games and tournaments providing that social distancing is observed and masks are worn. There can also be spectators since the CDC guidelines allow up to 250 people to gather.
"We're counting on the organizers of these events to monitor them," said Gustafson.
