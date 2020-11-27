In a year that would have marked a milestone, one of Oil City's most popular holiday venues for young students has been canceled due to coronavirus-related health directives.
The annual Starlight Ball, a semi-formal dance for boys and girls in sixth through ninth grades, will not be held in January.
The dance, sponsored by the Oil City YWCA, has been held each year since 1997, and the January 2021 event would have marked its 25th year.
"This dance has been a staple in our community, selling out tickets year after year," said Lisa Straub, youth director at the YW. "However, as we all know, COVID has changed life as we know it and we will not be able to hold the event this upcoming January."
A limited number of tickets usually go on sale in mid-December. Last year, the tickets sold out in less than three hours for the dance, held for the last several years at the K of C hall.
Aside from the music, king and queen winners are chosen by random drawing for each grade level. The event also features photographers for personalized pictures and a disc jockey.
"We have been successful because the YWCA staff, volunteers and the sponsor, now Culligan, have stayed dedicated to the event," said Straub, whose predecessor, Diane Turner, launched the Starlight Ball.
"Formal and semi-formal dances were not being held for this age group. And, it is a 'community dance', meaning kids from all area schools as well as home-schooled students can attend," Straub said.
A little history
The Oil City YWCA started its youth dances with the Teen Inn events that featured Friday night dances from 1955 to 1970 at the YW. The dances were filled with teenagers, especially after football and basketball games.
When the Teen Inn program, overseen by adult volunteers Marge and Jack McCash as well as a board comprised of local teens, ended, the YW put monthly dances on its schedule.
"Throughout the years the dances were extremely popular and used to sell out with about 300 kids packing our gym," said Straub, adding that attendance began to drop in 2010 and eventually fell to about 15 youngsters in 2015.
"I tried different things to try to get kids interested again such as a photo booth, different themes, a lip sync battle," said Straub. "We then decided to quit having them as we had more chaperones than kids and it was no longer cost effective to pay for a DJ."
However, the one-time-a-year Starlight Ball retained its popularity and became a sold out event over the years.
Straub anticipates the Starlight Ball will return next year.
"We will be returning in 2022 bigger and better so stay tuned," Straub said.