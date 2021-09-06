Number of virus cases forces A-C Valley to go remote

School's been in session for less than a week and the first transition to fully remote learning is underway.
The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District, which serves students in Clarion, Butler, Venango, and Armstrong counties, announced Monday that it would transition to distance learning for Tuesday and Wednesday. The district's career center and athletic programs are also on pause.
According to the announcement, posted on the district's website Monday, the move is a result of the number of positive cases in the district.
At the elementary level, the release states, there were 10 positive cases and six test results still outstanding. Almost 70 people had been quarantined as of Monday afternoon.
At the elementary level, Superintendent David McDeavitt said in the release, "we are especially concerned about a possible outbreak in the grade five and six community area."
The middle and high school student body, McDeavitt writes, has seven positive cases, four tests outstanding and 48 people quarantined.
"We have a call into the Pennsylvania Department of Health seeking guidance," McDeavitt writes, adding the transition to virtual for Tuesday and Wednesday is a precaution while the district awaits the guidance.
By going virtual, McDeavitt writes, the district will have time to "do deep cleaning in the district and reduce the number of students and staff on campus in the hopes to stop this spread."
McDeavitt writes "if the pending...test results are negative and we do not have additional...cases in the district," he's hopeful the district can return to in-person instruction later this week.
If the number of positive cases in the district continues to climb, McDeavitt writes, "we may have to extend this closure."
McDeavitt also writes he'll be working with food service and transportation directors Tuesday morning to create a plan for student lunches and breakfasts, but that "I am sorry, but we will not be ready to offer pickup or delivery" on Tuesday.
More information about student lunches will be delivered to parents Tuesday, he writes.