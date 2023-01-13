Nurses in Elks Home Service program go many extra miles

Elks Home Service nurses

Amanda Davis (right), a nurse with the Pennsylvania Elks Home Service program, is pictured with a young girl from Mercer County. Davis was able to help the girl, who is legally blind, get an iPad that lets her listen to music and watch TV. The girl also has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

 By Brad Lena

Amanda Davis, a Home Service nurse from Greenville, drives thousands of miles every year throughout Venango, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Crawford counties helping families facing medical challenges

Home Service is a community focused program that started in 1963. It is managed by the Pennsylvania Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and assists families navigate the human services and healthcare systems to get the support and services they need free of charge.

The Pennsylvania Elks Home Service website says “specially-trained nurses help determine the needs of the individuals and their family. Services are offered to every person living in every county throughout Pennsylvania.”

Home Service director, Ricki Hood of New Castle said that “prior to COVID, our primary contact with clients was at their place of residence. The restrictions of COVID required adding telephone conferences, video meetings, text messaging and email.

“Young families are busy, the access and flexibility of these blended communication technologies is a good fit,” Hood added.

Davis agreed, saying “I found it to be very productive. When I’m speaking with a client and they need information, I can access resources on the internet, get answers and quickly relay that information to them.”

Hood said “there are procedures, requirements and processes to access assistance from the state. Families can be unsure how to proceed. We help them navigate this process and get them the resources they need.”

Davis covers an extensive territory. She traveled more than 4,000 miles last year and made more than 700 visits.

She has 27 clients in the Franklin and Oil City area, and she cited an example of how she helped a Venango County family.

Davis said the elderly parents of a teenaged boy with developmental challenges and cerebral palsy were dealing with increasing mobility issues.

“I did some research, matched them to an available grant and they were able to acquire a stroller to help with the mobility issues,” Davis said.

Margaret (Peg) O’Polka, an Elks Home Service board member, said that in 2021, the 24 Home Service nurses made 14,000 visits and drove 332,000 miles in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

All expenses associated with the Home Service program are covered by donations and fundraisers from Elks lodges and members and Pennsylvania Elks major projects.

“Without this support, the program would not be possible as it costs $1 million to run,” O’Polka said. She added that the Franklin Elks has donated more than $30,000 over the last couple of years.

“The need for our services has been steady over the years and we expect it to remain constant moving forward,” Hood said. “Each year we recognize a Child of the Year at the Elks conference for Home Service where each Elks lodge presents the funds it raises for the program. We rely on the dedication of our nurses and the generosity of donors.”

Anyone who wants to get involved or donate to the program can visit paelkshomeservice.org

BRAD LENA, contributing writer for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at bradlena.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

