NWS issues Flash Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Indiana and Jefferson Counties until 8 p.m. this evening.
Showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall are expected with rates exceeding two inches an hour locally, according to the NWS. Many areas have wet soil from recent heavy rainfall and additional precipitation in these areas could create flash flooding on streams, creeks and roads.