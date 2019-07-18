NWS issues heat advisory for the area

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from noon Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday. The Excessive Heat Watch is no longer in effect. Heat index values of up to 105 degrees, due to temperatures in the mid 90s and dewpoints in the mid 70s, are expected.
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.